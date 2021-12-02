Last Updated:

WATCH | Old Pic Of Elephant Entering Military Mess To Steal Rice Sets Internet To Storm Yet Again

The incident occurred two years ago, but the post is once again circulation on social media platforms, grabbing the attention of many. WATCH.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Elephant Video

Image: Twitter/@Susanta Nanda


Adding to the long list of social media posts that leaves viewers hooked to them for hours, a picture of a hungry elephant entering an army mess to fill his appetite is now doing rounds. Shared by a user named Susanta Nanda, the elephant in the said picture can be seen eating rice using his trunk from the military mess. The incident happened in West Bengal's Binaguri, which is extremely close to the forest with freely roaming wildlife.

Sharing the picture, Nanda wrote, "Elephant named Bhaatbhoot (Rice Ghost) stealing rice from the military mess in Binaguri, West Bengal, India." Though the incident happened two years ago, the post is once again in circulation across social media platforms, garnering widespread attention. A video of the whole incident is also available on social media platforms, which shows how the elephant entered the kitchen to satisfy his hunger. The post has accumulated more than 3500 likes and numerous comments.

Watch video of an elephant breaking into Army kitchen in West Bengal's Binaguri

Those who came across the post couldn't resist expressing themselves. One user wrote on Twitter: "Young one," just a beginner in the profession, meanwhile, another user said, "Oooh! So cute! I would lovingly let him steal daily. " A third person's comment read, "Such an innocent love for it." "I’d wait till it was finished and move the next vessel near his trunk," wrote another.

READ | Elephant herd strays into human habitat in Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, creates panic

Image: Twitter/@Susanta Nanda

READ | Farmer trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand
READ | Puneeth Rajkumar's name given to baby elephant in Karnataka as tribute to late actor
READ | Indonesia: 1-year-old Sumatran elephant dies after losing half of her trunk
READ | Watch: Elephant climbs iron fence with ease in viral video, netizens left speechless

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Elephant Video, Elephant stealing rice, West Bengal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com