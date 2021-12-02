Adding to the long list of social media posts that leaves viewers hooked to them for hours, a picture of a hungry elephant entering an army mess to fill his appetite is now doing rounds. Shared by a user named Susanta Nanda, the elephant in the said picture can be seen eating rice using his trunk from the military mess. The incident happened in West Bengal's Binaguri, which is extremely close to the forest with freely roaming wildlife.

Sharing the picture, Nanda wrote, "Elephant named Bhaatbhoot (Rice Ghost) stealing rice from the military mess in Binaguri, West Bengal, India." Though the incident happened two years ago, the post is once again in circulation across social media platforms, garnering widespread attention. A video of the whole incident is also available on social media platforms, which shows how the elephant entered the kitchen to satisfy his hunger. The post has accumulated more than 3500 likes and numerous comments.

See the look at his eyes when caught 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZN8AsoeWZD — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 1, 2021

Watch video of an elephant breaking into Army kitchen in West Bengal's Binaguri

Elephant in side an Army Cook house at Binaguri , Assam. Difficult times for the gentle giant. ( VC- Commander Dinesh) pic.twitter.com/tQiPC8V7lr — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) September 25, 2019

Those who came across the post couldn't resist expressing themselves. One user wrote on Twitter: "Young one," just a beginner in the profession, meanwhile, another user said, "Oooh! So cute! I would lovingly let him steal daily. " A third person's comment read, "Such an innocent love for it." "I’d wait till it was finished and move the next vessel near his trunk," wrote another.

Image: Twitter/@Susanta Nanda