One-man Orchestra From Argentina Stuns Netizens With His Impeccable Coordination; Watch

Argentina man is featured in the viral video who is a "one-man orchesta" as he is shown playing all the instruments on his own with perfect coordination.

Internet is a haven for talented people. Some are appreciated for their incredible dancing skills, while some are extraordinary singers, who impress the audience with their soulful voices. But there are some people who do things that are beyond our imagination and do it with ease. A viral video currently circulating on the internet depicts one such man, who literally is an entire band in himself. He is shown playing all the instruments on his own with perfect coordination.

The man has trained himself to play various instruments at the same time

Santiago Moreno, an Argentine singer, has gone viral on the internet, and for very melodious reasons. He's been dubbed the "one-man orchestra" by others. Moreno has trained himself to be able to play various instruments at the same time. The performer was shown playing a song with a guitar and components of a drum set that was meticulously positioned on his back in the 47-second footage. The instruments were connected by a network of strings and pulleys. He wore a bell around his neck and tapped his feet to add to the effect. His perfect musical knowledge was a delight to listen to and watch.

Good News Correspondent shared the popular video on Twitter, where it had been watched over 12,100 times. The musician's expertise had left the netizens in awe, making them laud his coordination. People were delighted to see the talented musician and bombarded the comment section with love. One commenter wrote, "I truly cannot comprehend that level of coordination."

Another comment read, "Love it!". One of the users named Randy Pilkenton shared a full-length video of him writing, "He is incredible. This full-length video really shows off his amazing - and beautiful - talent."

Who is Santiago Moreno?

Santiago Moreno is quite popular with a massive fanbase amounting to 64,000 on Instagram. He often shares his musical performances on the platform. He is originally from Buenos Aires but now lives and performs in France. Santiago has been mesmerising people on the street with his innovative performances, which include a drum kit attached to his back and a wonderful fingerstyle guitar technique. With just one guitar and a mammoth of creativity, he creates a complete band sound.

Image- @san_tiagorquesta/Instagram, @GoodNewsCorres1/Twitter 

