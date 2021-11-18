Opera Singers Match Signature Step Of Nuestra Cancion In Viral Instagram Clip; Watch

From household hacks to signature dance moves, there is no rhyme in what goes viral on Instagram and what keeps viewers hooked. One such is the groovy viral Instagram trend of Nuestra Canción by Colombian band Monsieur Periné. In one of the latest videos lining with the viral trend, a group including seven Opera singers cut a rug with their well-coordinated presentation.

Caught in the moment, the gleeful opera singers dressed in glittery outfits shake a leg to the iconic song that originally featured Vicente García. The video was shared by Henrike Legner, an opera singer based in Munich. The group seemed to enjoy every moment of it, albeit acing every step as performed in the song. Legner danced away with who seemed to be her colleagues. Take a look at the video here:

Four leads in the gang were also accompanied by two men in the foreground, who have left no stones unturned to keep up with the spirits of the girls. However, very cutely in the middle of the dance, they skip a step or two, which were quickly noticed by netizens. Legner shared the video with the caption "Pre Show Fun", which hinted that the quick performance was a boost before opening their Opera show at Prinzregenthen theatre in Germany. The delightful and talented singers smiled throughout their happy performance.

'Straight outta fairytale'

The video, posted a week ago, amassed over 34,000 likes, 50 comments and the numbers are still surging. While some adored the smile on the girls' faces, many found the cute unmatched steps of the men in the background utterly hilarious. "The guy in the back," one wrote with laughing and heart emojis. Some even called the moment 'straight out of a Disney fairytale movie.' Others expressed how happy the song and the dance make them. Take a look at the comments here:

Image: @HenrikeLegner_Instagram