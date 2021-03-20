Optical Illusion Reveals A Colour 'you Have Probably Never Seen Before': Watch

An optical illusion that has got everybody hooked features a “never seen before” shade of Cyan appearing on the screen. The rare colour termed ‘True Cyan’ largely escapes the human eye due to the fact that it is extremely difficult for electronic devices to produce them. However, the 30 second long video gives a chance for users to see the unique colour for the first time.

The illusion was first shared on TikTok by a user called Kate Bacon who instructed her followers on how to trick their brain into seeing that colour. “I’m gonna show you a colour that you’ve probably never seen before,” she says in the video. “It’s called true cyan, and most TVs and monitors aren’t capable of producing this pigment,” adding further. However, Bacon’s video lasted only for 10 seconds and led to users wondering about other alternatives to see it.

Later, a complete half a minute video was shared on YouTube. In the video, the users are instructed to stare at a white dot, which is placed in the centre of the red circle as the camera slowly pans out. At the end of the two minutes, the viewer should see the colour appear like a halo around the red.

'Now I see it everywhere'

Since shared, the clip has been viewed by over 102,218 people. It has also left scores of other people flabbergasted, who took the opportunity to share their fascination with the colour. “Now I'm seeing that damn cyan circle everywhere I look,” wrote a user. Meanwhile, another user shared a discrete observation writing that, “If you blur your eyes halfway through, you can see the outline of the circle as half-bright blue and half bright red.” Yet another user added, “Bro I’m highlighting my wall with a cyan circle.”



(Image Credit: @suhlebrity/Twitter)

