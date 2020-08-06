Best Friends Married For 35 Years Die From Coronavirus Just 11 Days Apart, Netizens Mourn

Death of a couple has left every one teary-eyed, who died because of coronavirus just days apart from each other. Both were each other’s best friends and married 35 years ago. They both have lost their lives to coronavirus within a week’s difference. A former US postal worker Keith Robinson died because of coronavirus just 11 days after his wife Gwendolyn because of the same contagious virus. Both Keith Robinson and his Gwendolyn were having comorbidities. While Keith, aged 62, had diabetes, and Gwendolyn, aged 60, had asthma as well as blood cancer.

Gwendolyn Robinson, 62yo Volunteer Services, Yountville Veterans Home, Vallejo, CA, died of #covid19yon 7/18. "She loved what she did for those veterans, and they loved her at the job.” Her husband is also critically ill. #healthcareheroes #WearAMask https://t.co/ntBJiASdDA pic.twitter.com/C2rDrAi892 — US HCWs Lost to Covid19 (@CTZebra) July 28, 2020

De Lon Adams, son of the loving couple reportedly said every weekend they stay together and wear the same clothes and dress alike. According to media reports, Gwendolyn was admitted to hospital on July 14 and her husband Keith was admitted two days earlier on July 12. Gwendolyn was first to pass away on July 18, followed by Keith’s demise on July 29. The couple is now survived by four children and ten grandchildren.

Twitter mourns

After losing both his parents, Adams is requesting the public to use masks, sanitize, and social distance to keep themselves safe from the contagious virus, which killed both of his parents.

