US Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky Swears In During 103-mile Marathon

New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky was sworn in 35 miles into her nearly 103-mile ultramarathon on August 3. Karofsky who finished the run on Sunday after 34 hours and was sworn in as the Justice around 1 PM, shared some pictures on her official social media account narking “the start of ten years on the state’s highest court”. The oath was administrated by State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet from the office in Basco. Jill Karofsky had started her marathon on August 2 at 6 AM and regularly posted her reaching milestones on Facebook until the 103-mile run was complete.

New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky reportedly defeated Daniel Kelly in April’s election and was appointed to the court by former Governor Scott Walker to fill an open spot in the court in 2016. She was scheduled to run was a race on August 1. However, since the event was scrapped due to COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to run anyway on the same day and held the swearing in ceremony outdoors in front of her friends and family.

While talking to a media outlet, Karofsky recalled that she was not able to have a public celebration even during the election night and thus, it was “nice” to have some socially distanced people come together to mark the occasion. Clouds of uncertainty were floating above the elections in April even hours before they were scheduled. But the State Supreme Court ruled that it must be held despite Governor Tony Ever’s public health emergency extension amid coronavirus outbreak.

Karofsky will make decisions based on law

Talking to Spectrum News, Karofsky noted that while taking on the role of State Supreme Court Justice ‘going forward’, she will make decisions based on the law. She recalled that it was the same promise she made while campaigning before the April elections and assured that its “exactly” what she’s going to do. The newly sworn in Justice said that day: “Today is a day I will never ever, ever forget”.

