Last Updated:

Owner Reacts As Customer Demands Refund On Receiving 12 Face Masks After Ordering 'dozen'

A customer in the United States recently ordered "a dozen" face masks but was furious when she only received “only twelve” masks in the box.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Customer

A customer in the United States recently ordered a dozen face masks but was furious when she only received “twelve” in the box. Yes, the customer got the basic calculation wrong while ordering the masks, confusing the word “dozen” for “Dubzen” a slang in the United States, which is used for a set of 20 units. However, the customer angrily wrote an email to the owner, demanding a refund for not sending a “dozen masks”. 

READ | Damian Lillard interview goes VIRAL after dropping 50 pts, 10 assists vs Pelicans; Watch

“Hello, I ordered a dozen custom masks from you, however you only sent me 12. I really needed them all. I would like a refund please and I will no longer support your business. I try to support black owned businesses but you guys continue to rip people off,” the customer wrote. 

READ | Man cooks chicken by slapping it '135,000 times', video goes viral

The owner was amused when she received the complaint with a subject reading “wrong mask order”. The owner was kind enough to “correct” the order and provide “more than a dozen” masks if needed before pointing out that a refund was not possible because a dozen equals twelve. The owner also apologised for the mistake she never committed. But apparently that wasn't enough for the customer, who insisted on getting the refund as the event was already over. 

READ | Viral video of man skateboarding with cranberry juice now up for sale as NFT for $500,000

Owner's reaction

The interaction between the angry customer and the owner went viral on social media platforms. After the owner noticed she was getting a lot of support online, she launched a coupon code “Dubzen”, offering 20% discount on her products. She urged everyone to avail the discount using the coupon code Dubzen. After some pointed out that she had mistakenly used the word “then” instead of “than”, she launched another coupon code “then/than” to provide free shipping across the United States. 

Netizens react

Netizens have flooded the post appreciating the owner's professionalism and recounting their own personal experiences with the metric system, which obviously isn't popular in the United States because they use the Imperial system for measurement.  

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT