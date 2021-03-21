Owner Reacts As Customer Demands Refund On Receiving 12 Face Masks After Ordering 'dozen'

A customer in the United States recently ordered a dozen face masks but was furious when she only received “twelve” in the box. Yes, the customer got the basic calculation wrong while ordering the masks, confusing the word “dozen” for “Dubzen” a slang in the United States, which is used for a set of 20 units. However, the customer angrily wrote an email to the owner, demanding a refund for not sending a “dozen masks”.

“Hello, I ordered a dozen custom masks from you, however you only sent me 12. I really needed them all. I would like a refund please and I will no longer support your business. I try to support black owned businesses but you guys continue to rip people off,” the customer wrote. READ | Man cooks chicken by slapping it '135,000 times', video goes viral

The owner was amused when she received the complaint with a subject reading “wrong mask order”. The owner was kind enough to “correct” the order and provide “more than a dozen” masks if needed before pointing out that a refund was not possible because a dozen equals twelve. The owner also apologised for the mistake she never committed. But apparently that wasn't enough for the customer, who insisted on getting the refund as the event was already over.

Owner's reaction

The interaction between the angry customer and the owner went viral on social media platforms. After the owner noticed she was getting a lot of support online, she launched a coupon code “Dubzen”, offering 20% discount on her products. She urged everyone to avail the discount using the coupon code Dubzen. After some pointed out that she had mistakenly used the word “then” instead of “than”, she launched another coupon code “then/than” to provide free shipping across the United States.

To give a little something back to everyone. I have two active coupon codes you can choose from!



dubzen - use the code: dubzen to receive 20% off your total order



then/than - use the code: then/than to receive free shipping(US only)#dubzen pic.twitter.com/ht2luXEV1P — Zada's Vault (@zadasvault) March 11, 2021

Netizens react

Netizens have flooded the post appreciating the owner's professionalism and recounting their own personal experiences with the metric system, which obviously isn't popular in the United States because they use the Imperial system for measurement.

Just want to shoutout @zadasvault for her professionalism ðŸ¤£ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2021

The math being wrong is bad enough, but are we overlooking a business owner's use of "then" in place of "than" (repeatedly) in an email...? — Dr. Hank Mckoy (@DBC_Skummy) March 11, 2021

I worked at a deli. I had a guest throw a shrieking, swearing, slur-laden, display-throwing tantrum because they ordered a half pound and the scale said 0.5 and they KNOW a half is 1/2 and 5 is less than 12 so we were cheating them. — I Miss Humans (@AndrewMBlake) March 10, 2021

At my last job this lady got mad at me for giving her 25 yards of a certain material when she actually wanted 75 feet — J.W. Hendricks (@JW_Hendricks) March 10, 2021

I used to work in sales at one time and one customer wanted to buy a pair of shoes that was 50% off. My coworker didn’t know how to do the math and I told her to divide by two. She didn’t believe me and multiplied it by 50 and divided it by 100 ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ — dongwha seo (@diedforbeauty) March 18, 2021