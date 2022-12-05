Oxford Dictionary Declares 'Goblin Mode' As Word Of Year 2022 After Online Public Vote

For the first time in history, using an online public vote mechanism, the Oxford English Dictionary has chosen the slang term 'Goblin Mode' as the word of the year. Notably, the term was first coined earlier this year as it defined the idea of rejecting societal expectations put upon people, and doing whatever one wants to do. Goblin mode is used to describe a type of specific behaviour that is "unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations," per the dictionary.

Oxford English Dictionary declares 'Goblin Mode' as Word Of Year 2022 after receiving 93% votes

The Oxford English Dictionary has officially invited the public to vote on its annual word of the year list for the first time. The term was chosen after expert lexicographers shortlisted three words from a long list of contestants, and words like "metaverse," "stand with," and "goblin mode" were selected. The voting was conducted online over the last two weeks, and more than 300,000 English speakers cast their votes to select the word of the year.

Around 93% of people voted in favour of "goblin mode," while "metaverse" gained only 4 percent of the votes, and the hashtag "IStandWith" secured the third position.

The Oxford University Press Metaverse stated that the "virtual reality environment in which users can interact with one another's avatar in an immersive way". Whereas "#IStandWith" is a term that shows an inclination toward activism and division that has characterised this year, it noted.

"New words catch on when they capture our imagination or fill a hole with a word for a concept we need to express. What "goblin mode" tells me is that it resonated with the feeling that the pandemic is over, but we're still grappling with it. Do we want to go back to the notions of respectability of the pre-pandemic world?" Katherine Connor Martin, product director at Oxford Languages, told The New York Times.

Merriam-Webster names "gaslighting" as word of year 2022

Meanwhile, Merriam-Webster, which is an American dictionary publisher, named "gaslighting" its word of the year for 2022. The term "gaslighting" saw a 1740% increase in 2022, "with high interest throughout the year." According to the definition presented by Merriam-Webster, "gaslighting" refers to "psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, the uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator."

Image: Unsplash/ Representative