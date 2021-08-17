Paris: Messi Gives ‘Thumbs Up’ To Kerala Fans Staying In Same Hotel, Video Goes Viral

Days after the world's most popular football player Lionel Messi said goodbye to Barcelona after more than two decades with the Catalan club, the die-hard fans of the player are still taking time to believe the sequence of events that have unfolded in the last few days. However, two of the Indian fans were too lucky to get 'thumbs up' from the football player. According to media reports, Messi is looking for a new home in Paris. Until he finds a new home, he has been staying at a five-star hotel in Paris. The report of Messi's stay at the hotel has somehow leaked in the media and within minutes, thousands of fans flocked near the hotel to meet Messi.

Have a look at the video:

A Malayali’s ecstasy on having seen Lionel Messi on the balcony just beside his in Paris… pic.twitter.com/lb0oJF77Kb — Ashlin Mathew (@ashlinpmathew) August 11, 2021

Messi obliged Indian fans by giving a 'thumbs up'

Meanwhile, Sameer and Anas, hailing from Kerala's Thrissur and Malappuram, who were unaware of Messi's stay in the same hotel, had a lucky day as Messi obliged both of them by giving a 'thumbs up' from a distance of approx 10 feet. In the video shared on social media, Anas can be heard screaming, "Messi, Messi, Messi, Messi....Later, the footballer's son brought it to the notice of his father and Messi obliged both by giving a 'thumbs up'. The video which was shared some four days ago went viral and has garnered over 68,000 views so far.

Lionel Messi crying while announcing leaving Barcelona went viral

Recently, a video of Messi crying before he even started speaking while leaving Barcelona after more than two decades with the Catalan club went viral on social media. Messi struggled to control his emotions and cried profusely as he stepped up to the podium at the Camp Nou. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to speak,” he said while trying to compose himself during his farewell news conference at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday. “It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m leaving this club, that my life will be changing completely. It will be a difficult change for me and especially for my family. But we have to accept it and move on.”

