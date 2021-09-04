Paris: Woman Shows Kindness And Buys Painting Of An Old Man, Netizens Applaud; Watch

Every day around 95 million photos and videos are shared only on Instagram. Some of them are too adorable to watch, while some are enough to trigger emotions. In a similar heartwarming incident, a kind act of a woman has made the day of an old man and brought smiles to the faces of thousands of netizens. A one-minute video shared by Good News Correspondent opens up with a man trying to sell his painting on the streets of Paris. While the old man can be seen trying his best to sell the portrait, the passerby was not in the mood to have a look over the beautiful art.

Have a look at the viral video:

(Paris)I’ve seen him frequently in the neighbourhood but it was the first time I saw him selling anything. He said he liked to paint & this was from his collection.He asked for 30 euros but I thought it was quite fine and offered 40..."

🎥@MessyNessyChicpic.twitter.com/owaPa6iAgS — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 1, 2021

Man selling painting asked to pay 30 euros, the woman offered him 40 euros

Meanwhile, the woman who was watching the whole scenario from her apartment and was recording the episode had a great idea to surprise the old man. Subsequently, she stepped down herself to buy the painting and asked for its price. "I have seen him frequently in the neighbourhood but it was the first time I saw him selling anything," wrote the woman on her Twitter account. She said the man told her to pay 30 euros for the painting. However, the woman thought the painting was quite fine and offered him 40 euros. As the video proceeds, the woman captured the happy face of the old man and wrote, "We both made each other's morning."

Meanwhile, the heartwarming video which was shared on September 1 with the caption: "(Paris) I’ve seen him frequently in the neighbourhood but it was the first time I saw him selling anything. He said he liked to paint and this was from his collection. He asked for 30 euros but I thought it was quite fine and offered 40" is now viral on the microblogging site. "Regardless of its true value, this painting is a treasure for its ability to remind me of his smile when I asked if I could take his picture & how many of you reached out to me & said this man had brought you to tears. All of that beautiful humanity, I can now see in this painting."

Here's how netizens reacted to the woman's surprise video

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 12,000 views and over 20 retweets. Some users took to the comment section and applauded the efforts of the woman for going beyond humanity. "Heartening to see the empathy shown by the lady in the Paris apartment, to come down and buy the painting from the poor old man, just to see the happiness on his face. Madam, you made my day. God bless you," wrote a Twitter user. "I love that painting - I wish I could buy from his collection!" wrote another social media user. "Thank you for such kindness!!!" wrote the third user. "What a beautiful painting!" commented the fourth user.

(Image Credit: @GoodNewsCorres1 Twitter)