Parrot Singing Beyonce's Hit Song 'If I Were A Boy' Leaves Netizens Stunned | Watch Video

Social media forums are often filled with videos of parrots singing and talking and adding to that, a new video has surfaced on social media in which a parrot is singing Beyonce's hit song 'If I were a boy'. The clip is going viral on social media and it has grabbed the attention of netizens. People took to the comments section to praise the singing skills of the parrot.

Parrot singing Beyonce song

A user eliza has shared the video on Twitter alongside the caption, "no way it’s singing Beyonce". The short clip shows the parrot crooning Beyonce's iconic song from 2008 'If I were a boy'. The parrot's rendition of the song is a big hit on the social media and netizens could not stop but appreciate the amazing singing of the parrot. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared on March 29, the video has got 5.3 million views and accumulated reactions from netizens. Some users even compared the parrot's voice to the singer. One user wrote, "The parrot doesn't need auto tune, the auto tune needs the parrot." Another individual commented, "Between this parrot and beyonce - the only one that needs practice is Beyonce. She’s just not on the same level as Parrot." Another person wrote, "It’s sooo cute and funny at the same time." Check out netizens reactions.

Beyoncé sitting next to her only competition pic.twitter.com/cOdjhog958 — Keegs (@keegeepetey4) March 29, 2021

Ok I thought was just me!!ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ the bird was literally studying her voice! — ï¼«ï½‰ï½Œï¼¬ï½ï¼£ï½ï¼­ (@cambroze_) March 29, 2021

A lot of parrots copy sounds which also the way the voice sounds, my teacher’s brother passed & the bird sounded just like him, his wife couldn’t handle it so she gave my teacher the bird — BOOTYHUNTER69 (@donasiddragon) March 30, 2021

I think you mean “outsinging Beyonce” ðŸ¥´ðŸ¤” — Aaron (@chibikuma83) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, a video had surfaced on the internet that showed a heartwarming moment between a parrot and a dog. In the video, shared by Wendy Marie on Instagram, a white coloured parrot has said I love you to a dog. Since being shared, the video had won over the hearts of netizens. In the video, Wendy had introduced her parrot Sweet Pea to the pet dog. Meanwhile, the parrot with its leg is seen patting the pet dog's head. Wendy after some moments asks the bird to says 'love you' to the dog. Take a look at the video.

(Image Credits: tillwaterfall/Twitter)