Parthiv Patel Tries 5-ft Cricket-themed Thali Challenge; Dishes Named After Virat, Rohit

Ahmedabad has been the centre of the action as far as cricket was concerned with two Tests being held in the city. Apart from the arrival of politicians for the launch of the refurbished Motera stadium, now named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and India crushing England on field, there was something for the foodies too. A restaurant offered a massive 5-feet cricket-themed thali that would have been heaven for the food-lovers

Cricket-based thali in Ahmedabad

Former Team India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel was the guest of honour as the Courtyard in Ahmedabad came up with a ‘Motera Thali Challenge’. The challenge was specially initiated to mark India’s convincing victories against England in the third and fourth Tests, in the city. The challenge was a part of the 'Cricket Raas Festival' held on March 8 and 9.

As per reports, the restaurant had items named after Indian cricketers, like Kohli Khaman on Indian captain Virat Kohli, and there was another named on Rohit Sharma too, named Rohit Aloo Rashila, apart from others like Bumrah Bhindi shimla mirch. Even those not a part of the current team, like former captain MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh had items like Dhoni Khichdi, Harbhajan Handvo and more.

As a part of the challenge, one was supposed to complete the entire thali that consisted of different dishes, rice, appetizers, breads and desserts, within an hour, and the entire group of customers who give it a try.

Parthiv Patel, who is from Gujarat, was seen enjoying the thali, and even trying on a traditional hat, during his visit to the restaurant.

While the challenge lasted for only two days, one can be hopeful that it would return if India puts up another impressive display in the upcoming T20Is. All five T20Is of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the first one starting on Friday and a victory, or a whitewash, definitely will possibility.