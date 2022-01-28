Pastry Pakoda Latest Addition To Bizarre Food Combo List, Netizens Call It 'horrible'

Internet is full of bizarre food experiments that capture the attention of netizens. From Fanta Maggi to Gulab Jamun Samosa, one can find all kinds of fusion food recipes on social media. The latest addition to the bizarre food combination is a video that has surfaced on the internet which shows a vendor adding his own touch to the pastry and making 'pastry pakoda'.

The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name 'wannabefoodie69' on Instagram. In the video, the person put two chocolate pastries in a bowl full of gram flour (besan) batter. The person fully covered the pastry with the batter and fried it in hot oil. The street vendor then takes out the crispy pastry pakodas and breaks it a little to show the pastry. The dish is served to the blogger who after taking the first bite immediately spits it out and nods his face. The video has also been shared on YouTube.

Netizens call it 'against humanity'

Since being shared on the photosharing site, the video has garnered thousands of likes and several reactions. Netizens also disapproved of the dish like the food blogger, who expressed their disappointment in the comments section. One user commented, "What nonsense." are you guys mad??? Another user wrote, "Waste of money, time, pastry, spices, besan. And the destruction of humanity."

Recently, a similar bizarre video went viral on the internet which showed a vendor making 'Gulab Jamun Pakode'. The video of the dish was been posted by a food blogger who goes by the name 'delhi_tummy' on Instagram. In the video, the vendor put the full box of gulab jamuns to the batter. The street food vendor coated each gulab jamun with the batter and placed them in the oil for deep frying. After the dish gets ready, the food blogger tries the gulab jamun pakodas. The blogger's expression after eating the dish did not seem appealing and she even threw the remaining gulab jamun pakoda in the dustbin. Watch the video here:

Image: Instagram/wannabefoodie69