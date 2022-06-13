A circular by Patna University, issued by the Chemistry department went viral on social media as it was riddled with grammatical errors, asking all doctorate scholars to mark their attendance in a register.

"As per verbal advice to Deputy Registrar, Patna University, All Ph.D Research Scholars are directed to the mark attendance in attendance register. So All Research Scholars must be mark signature in attendance register otherwise absent mark in attendance register," the circular said.

The circular was issued on June 10 and signed by Dr Bina Rani, the Head of the department of chemistry at Patna University.

Sanjay Kumar, the secretary of youth affairs in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports shared the document.

The bureaucrat said that the grammar used in the circular is appalling for a professor.

"Here is a notice issued by a head of the department of Patna University. The grammar and syntax used is appalling for a professor. Whatever it may be, carelessness or incompetence conveys the state of our higher education (sic)," he posted on Twitter.

here is a notice issued by a head of department of patna university.the grammar and syntax used is appalling for a professor.whatever it may be,carelessness or incompetence,conveys the state of our higher education.@BiharEducation_ @VijayKChy @DipakKrIAS pic.twitter.com/IBlSeS1wr5 — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjayjavin) June 12, 2022

Responding to the post, a Twitter user said that this standard of a university professor was unacceptable.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Just can't believe that it's from a HOD of a premier University."

Patna University news

Patna University (PU) has decided to implement a choice-based credit system (CBCS) at the undergraduate (UG) level from the new academic session 2022-23 as an effort to make graduation courses job-oriented. Officials said on Sunday, June 12 that this was announced when PU’s vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Choudhary has invited suggestions from research scholars, managers of top firms, and professors of various varsities to make CBCS more beneficial for the students to finalise the new course structure.

“We are set to introduce CBCS across all 26 courses offered at the UG level here. We welcome suggestions from experts and scholars for designing the new syllabus on email itcell@pup.ac.in by June 20. The varsity would strive to incorporate their suggestions in the new curricula for the welfare of students,” Choudhary said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

In September 2021, under the chairmanship of Choudhary, the varsity constituted a committee under and formulated ordinances and regulations.

