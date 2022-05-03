Peru: Mourners Left Shocked After Woman Turns Out To Be Alive At Her Own Funeral

In a bizarre incident, a woman from the city of Lambayque in Peru, who was pronounced dead, scared people at her funeral after she knocked from within her coffin. The woman was announced as a fatal casualty after being involved in a destructive crash that also took the life of her brother-in-law. The incident took place on the region’s Chiclayo-Picsi road when her three nephews were left with serious injuries.

The woman named Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca dramatically interrupted the service at her funeral by banging on the coffin, leaving mourners shocked. The incident took place when Rosa's relatives were on their way to service hoisting the coffin onto their shoulders. As they heard noises at the start of the service, they immediately lowered the coffin and opened the lid to find Rosa alive and looking at them.

Meanwhile, Rosa's caretaker, Juan Segundo Cajo commented: "[She] opened her eyes and was sweating. I immediately went to my office and called the police", reported Metro. After witnessing such a strange situation, shocked relatives rushed her to the Referential Hospital Ferrenafe in Lambayeque. As they reached there, doctors put her up to a life-support machine as she was found to have weak signs of life.

Family organises Rosa's funeral service twice

As her condition worsened, she tragically died just a few hours later. Her family, who organised her funeral the second time, called and expressed outrage at healthcare bosses for answers to know why she was declared dead "in the first place" as per Metro. Also, Rosa's family suspected that she might have been in a coma following the crash, which could explain why she was pronounced dead the first time.

Moreover, Rosa's aunt told local media in Lambayeque, "We want to know why my niece reacted yesterday when we were taking her to be buried". She added, "We have the videos in which she pushes and touches the coffin". Meanwhile, the Police in Peru are now working to investigate just what happened at the Lambayeque Regional Hospital, where she was treated first, what led to her death.

Image: Unsplash