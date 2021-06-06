Philadelphia: Naked Bike Ride Back This Year With COVID-specific Regulations; See Details

The Philly Naked Bike Ride is set to be different than usual this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The participants, who are known to shed all their clothes before hopping on their bicycles, will be required to have cloth-based objects on them this times, masks. The decision of the organisers is to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

No clothes, but masks compulsory for Philly Naked Bike Ride

The event had been cancelled at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic last year. But as it returns, no shirts, pants, skirts and even undergarments would be fine, but no mask would be a strict no-no for the event scheduled to take place on August 28.

While the mandatory mask condition has been notified, for now, the organisers stated that there could be changes in the rule. The cases have been going down in Philadelphia amid increased vaccination, prompting the city to take off most of the restrictions. Lead organiser Wesly Noonan-Sessa stated that there were keeping an eye on the rules, though for now, they were “going to stick with our initial mask guidance.'

The annual event is usually attended by thousands, who come together in a park, strip their clothes off and paint each other’s bodies, before taking off on the ‘naked bike ride.’ The riders promote positive body image, the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels through their initiative.

The participants ride a 16-kilometre journey while taking in sights at the Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps, famously shown in Rocky movies.(With AP inputs)

