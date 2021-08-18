Last Updated:

Photographer Captures 'once-in-a-lifetime' Shot Of Moon Looking Like Saturn, See Pic

A photographer from Guatemala, Francisco Sojuel, has been praised for capturing a “once-in-a-lifetime” snap of the Moon looking like Saturn

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Moon

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


A photographer from Guatemala has been praised for capturing a “once-in-a-lifetime” snap of the Moon looking like Saturn. While taking to Instagram, Francisco Sojuel shared the stunning picture and informed that he captured the image at dawn on Christmas Eve two years ago. In the picture, one can see the Moon shining brightly in the night sky, with a thin dusting of cloud cutting across it. 

In the caption, Sojuel explained that the illusion is actually caused by something called a cirrostratus cloud, which is made up of ice crystals. He also added that the image was clicked after a six-hour hike up the Guatemalan volcano Acatenango, two days before a solar eclipse. “The night the moon dressed like Saturn⁣⁣,” Sojuel wrote in the caption. 

He added, “From afar you may wonder, 'Is that an asteroid ring around the moon?' Well, the disguise of this waning moon is actually a thin cirrostratus cloud. The way the cloud interacts with the moon creates a unique display of beauty that steals protagonism from the surrounding stars. Below the moon? The dimly lit silhouette of volcano Pacaya and the Guatemalan highlands can be appreciated”. 

Netizens call it 'crazy beautiful'

Since being shared, the image has received dozens of comments, with people praising Sojuel’s skill. With over 28,000 likes and hundreds of comments, the picture has left netizens mesmerised. While one user wrote, “I love this photo,” another said, “Fantastic”. “This is insane work,” wrote third. “Beautiful shot,” said fourth. “Absolutely phenomenal, you are so blessed to be able to witness such beauty,” added another. 

READ | Neil Armstrong's birthday: Rare unseen pics of the first man to set foot on Moon

 (Image: Unsplash)

READ | NASA shares fascinating image of Moon made out of series of 53 images; Watch it here
READ | NASA shares picture of Jupiter's icy Ganymede moon, calls it a 'mood'
READ | ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 detects presence of hydroxyl, water molecules on Moon
READ | NASA tests 3D printer that uses Moon dust as construction material for future missions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND