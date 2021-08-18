Photographer Captures 'once-in-a-lifetime' Shot Of Moon Looking Like Saturn, See Pic

A photographer from Guatemala has been praised for capturing a “once-in-a-lifetime” snap of the Moon looking like Saturn. While taking to Instagram, Francisco Sojuel shared the stunning picture and informed that he captured the image at dawn on Christmas Eve two years ago. In the picture, one can see the Moon shining brightly in the night sky, with a thin dusting of cloud cutting across it.

In the caption, Sojuel explained that the illusion is actually caused by something called a cirrostratus cloud, which is made up of ice crystals. He also added that the image was clicked after a six-hour hike up the Guatemalan volcano Acatenango, two days before a solar eclipse. “The night the moon dressed like Saturn⁣⁣,” Sojuel wrote in the caption.

He added, “From afar you may wonder, 'Is that an asteroid ring around the moon?' Well, the disguise of this waning moon is actually a thin cirrostratus cloud. The way the cloud interacts with the moon creates a unique display of beauty that steals protagonism from the surrounding stars. Below the moon? The dimly lit silhouette of volcano Pacaya and the Guatemalan highlands can be appreciated”.

Netizens call it 'crazy beautiful'

Since being shared, the image has received dozens of comments, with people praising Sojuel’s skill. With over 28,000 likes and hundreds of comments, the picture has left netizens mesmerised. While one user wrote, “I love this photo,” another said, “Fantastic”. “This is insane work,” wrote third. “Beautiful shot,” said fourth. “Absolutely phenomenal, you are so blessed to be able to witness such beauty,” added another.

(Image: Unsplash)