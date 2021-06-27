Photographer Shares 'incredible' Picture Of Camouflaged Leopard Cub; Can You Spot It?

Wildlife photographer Mohan Thomas recently shared a stunning shot of a mother leopard and her “almost perfectly” camouflaged cub. The picture has now left the internet baffled with many users looking into comments to find the young leopard in the picture. Thomas, who posted the photo on Twitter himself, challenged wildlife official Parveen Kaswan and others to spot the young animal’s face.

Kaswan, who in past has shared such puzzles was quick to repost the picture asking “how many leopards?” The photograph features the mother-son duo resting atop a tree. However, while the mother is clearly seen stretching across the branch, her cub is camouflaged nearby. Thomas disclosed that the picture was taken from one of his jungle safari trips in the Kabini forest reserve.

'It tried hard to find it'

Since shared, the photo has left many intrigued on the microblogging site. While many users lauded the photographer for the stunning click, others termed it a ‘perfect disguise. Many were able to locate the young animal’s face between the “Y of the tree”, others scrounged the comments to find it. "Believe me I tried hard but couldn't find it until someone pointed it out. Camouflage!!!," wrote a user.

Many also took the opportunity to pose questions for the photographer. "@GetMohanThomas , GREAT SHOT sir, how far were you from the animal when you took this stupendous shot? Were you fully aware of the 2nd Leopard when you took the picture?" asked a user. Replying to this Thomas wrote, that he was 300 metres away from the animals when he clicked the picture and was aware of the presence of the baby leopard.

Wow… it took quite some time! Incredible picture!! — Shagun Rawat (@crazeebee) June 25, 2021

Here is 2nd leopord pic.twitter.com/AC73Yaa8Va — Vaishali Gangodkar (@Vaishali695) June 27, 2021

Wonderful photography sir. I made a little healing to hide its tail to increase the curiosity to find the cub. pic.twitter.com/FOCV1DabOd — S Karthikeyan (@SKarthi21) June 27, 2021

Here is the cutie 👌 pic.twitter.com/npyq72Kwfm — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) June 25, 2021

In another, rather grim, leopard related incident, an adult leopard attacking a pet dog was caught on the surveillance camera of a house, which later went viral on social media. The incident occurred in Bhuse village in Maharashtra's Nashik region in the early hours on Friday. The leopard is seen creeping in through the railing of the area outside this house as it approaches the pet dog sleeping there, as per footage shared by news agency ANI. The leopard approached the dog steadily and attacked it before going away with the dog in its mouth.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard hunts a pet dog sleeping outside a house in Bhuse village of Nashik.



(Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/sHZ1O6VUEE — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Image: GetMohanThomas/Twitter

