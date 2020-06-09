Pic Of 'laughing' Leopard Triggers Meme Fest, Netizens Say 'want To Be This Happy In Life'

A “laughing" picture of a leopard rescued by the authorities in Madhya Pradesh that was captured on the camera has amused on the internet. Shared by a news agency on Twitter, the image has sparked a meme fest online after the ferocious cat spotted near IIT Indore on multiple occasions was caught by the forest officials and confined in the enclosure to be released in the safe habitat.

Of the three stills shared by the news agency on the social media explaining that the 4-year old female leopard that posed threat to the locals was caught, particularly one comical shot captured the attention of the online community. The wild creature was caught meandering in the residential areas and had invoked fears of the attack on the humans for several days. However, with photos that emerged online, the leopard could be seen flashing its sharp teeth in a close-up that sparked hilarity in the comments section. In one of the images, the leopard could be seen loitering inside metal confinement, looking terrifying indeed. The immediate next picture triggered jokes and memes as the cat looked exceedingly funny with expressions as though it smirked at people.

Madhya Pradesh: A leopard was captured by the forest officials in Indore yesterday. TS Sulia, Divisional Forest Officer says, "The leopard is around 3 to 4 years old. She was spotted near IIT multiple times, after which we have captured her. She will be released in the jungle." pic.twitter.com/QgZebfWmBI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Read: Leopard Tries To Shake Monkey Down From Tree, Video Leaves Netizens Thrilled

Read: Encroachers Kill Leopard In Guwahati, Steal Its Canine Teeth; 7 Nabbed By Police So Far

“Look at the leopard laughing,” wrote a user. “Such majestic creatures, "wrote the second. “Hope the animal is not hurt or in stress and is back to its natural habitat at the earliest. Though mighty but the well-being of these beautiful beasts depend on human empathy,” wrote the third.

When the person asking help is....

Your sister vs Your crush pic.twitter.com/DJSXBFZeQM — jojo ജോജോ 🇮🇳 (@AdolfHi20995913) June 8, 2020

Knock knock !!

Dekho kaun Aaya 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/RegqYFTPwU — Pratyush Choudhary (@Tinypushpam2) June 8, 2020

I wanna be this happy in life https://t.co/Xz3Z0ruNqr pic.twitter.com/SDXYXZSBAd — Aditya Doshi (@meindoshihu) June 8, 2020

Hyena captured on campus last year

According to a media report, the leopard wandered into the 501-acre Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore campus in Simrol area before it was trapped and handed to the forest department. The ferocious cat was spotted in the campus, some 30 kilometers from the city when the operation to trap it was carried out. Since there are dense forests surrounding the campus, the officials speculated that the leopard may have wandered in from there. Last year, a hyena was also captured on the campus in a similar incident.

Read: Minor Girl Killed In Leopard Attack In UP

Read: Leopard Enters Residential Area In Nashik, Attacks Two

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.