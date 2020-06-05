Leopard Tries To Shake Monkey Down From Tree, Video Leaves Netizens Thrilled

A video of a leopard trying to shake a monkey down from a tree has resurfaced on the internet and left netizens ‘astonished’. The short clip posted by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on June 5 shows the ‘rarely seen’ scene in nature. As per reports, the video was filmed in South Africa back in 2013.

In the 18-second-video, one can see the big cat climbing the tree where the monkey was resting. The leopard can then be seen shaking the tree branch repeatedly by using its paw, while the monkey tries to cling on for life.

Size, strength & reputations takes a back seat many times in Nature..



Rarely seen, leopard trying to shake the monkey from tree for food. Monkey holds on🙏



It’s better than monkey defending itself from king cobra that I had posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/EjyMshPNwg — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 5, 2020

According to an international media report, the footage was recorded by Gary Parker in South Africa’s Sabi Sands Game Reserve. The foresters believe that the leopard managed to isolate a vervet monkey, which is a species native to Africa. The big cat then spent hours trying to catch it, while the money cringed on to the branch in a bid to save its life.

Netizens find the video ‘thrilling’

Since shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. With nearly 8,400 views, the video has garnered hundreds of likes and several comments. While some internet users found the video ‘thrilling’, others wrote, “Wow! Here's a new order of no hierarchy!”.

Nature is an absolute thriller !!! — Prashanth S (@Prashanths05) June 5, 2020

Nature's own way to depict the survival .

Thrilling to watch..... — Ritu (@utir_19) June 5, 2020

Nature surprises us many times — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) June 5, 2020

Astonishing! — Kaustubh Mazumdar (@kausmazum) June 5, 2020

हिल्ला के गिरा लेता तो भी बन्दर को नहीं पकड़ पाता सर। बन्दर बहुत चालाक लग रहा है।😂😂 — Durgesh Kumar (@Durgesh45070031) June 5, 2020

