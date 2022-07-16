Pizza Hut Taiwan Unveils Durian Mango Cheese Pizza To Do Justice To 'often Maligned Fruit'

Pizza is an all-time favourite food item for a majority of the world's population. And for those who dislike the idea of pineapples on the Italian delicasy, in Taiwan, there’s a new pizza with durian and mango. For the unversed, durian is a tropical fruit that’s infamous for its peculiar smell.

As of now, Pizza Hut in Taiwan recently came up with its new offerings what is often dubbed as the “world smelliest fruit” and other summer fruit along with cheese. Introducing the unique pizza variant, the fast-food chain revealed the dish would contain Golden Pillow durian, Tainan Yujing Aiwen mango sauce, and durian cheese for their unique “Dumans Shui Jinjin Pizza” or Durian Water Gold Pizza. The picture of the same was shared by an Instagram user.

More about the Durian Mango Cheese Pizza

As per the local media outlet Sora News, Pizza Hut Taiwan has been on a mission to do justice to the “often maligned fruit durian, whose prickly appearance and often off-putting smell keep many away from its delectably sweet and earthy flavour”. And it’s not the first time they have experimented with the fruit; past offerings have included their first durian pizza in 2019 and a durian coffee pizza in 2020.

Meanwhile, the correspondent of Sora News tasted the dish, so others didn’t have to speculate. “The crust was very tender and because the durian pulp had been baked, it had a very soft texture that seemed to melt in her mouth and spread sweetness throughout it,” they wrote in their review.

(Image: @fanfanchen1014/Instagram)