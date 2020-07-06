Playful Seal Demanding To Be Pet Amuses Internet, Netizens Call It 'Underwater Labrador'

An adorable video of a seal asking for belly rubs has amused the internet. The 20 seconds footage shows a playful seal getting up close to the diver at the Farne Islands. The video was shot by an underwater photographer as the diver tried to capture a selfie with the lively pup. Shared earlier, the footage has recently resurfaced and the netizens are amazed by the “underwater Labrador”.

While the short clip has received over 9.9k viewers, users poured in reactions saying that the friendly seal might “steal the wallet from diver’s back pocket” as the diver gets distracted playing with the loving creature that hugs and wraps itself around his hand. Many found the seal to be like the pup loitering around the human enjoying his company.

As per a report, the rookery of grey seals at the Farne Islands in England are well known for providing amazing interactions. Several such sightings of the mammal hopping onboard a kayak and displaying the loving gestures with the marine divers have emerged in the past. In the video, the diver was accompanied by his underwater partner as the site provided for amazing photographic opportunities.

Sea Lion wants pets ! pic.twitter.com/otoDS7TO3S — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) July 6, 2020

Seals literally play with visiting divers

Earlier, speaking about the footage, the diver told a media outlet that the seals literally play with visitors and seem to derive much pleasure from human interaction. While it appears fun and games, the diver explained, there was a lot that went behind the scenes.

The seal could be seen rolling, playing, nibbling, tugging fins, and rubbing the diver for minutes before being clicked. On the footage originally shared a few months back by a broadcaster on YouTube, users poured slew of reactions. “I have this theory that this Seal was so comfortable because it has been or used to hanging around Sea people,” a user noted. “Seal is actually just trying to figure out how to get the damn wrapper off of the snack,” joked another.

(Image Credit: Twitter/ @backt0nature)

