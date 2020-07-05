Last Updated:

Video Of Man Snuggling With Cheetahs Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

As he wakes to roll on the other side amid his sleep, the man cuddles one of the predator cubs in a display of affection and love that stunned the internet.

An adorable footage of a man cuddling with the cheetah cubs has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the 37 seconds clip depicts a loving bond between the man and the ferocious cats as he naps with cheetah cubs in the vicinity. Internet has been rendered shocked at the video as Susanta wrote in the caption that the video gave him “goosebumps”.      

Viewed over 11.4 k times, the footage garnered a slew of reaction from the commenters who opined that the cubs were perhaps “tamed enough” to cuddle. While the man sleeps, at least three more cheetahs can be seen lying on the mattress, relaxing alongside the man in what the internet called “an unbelievable sight”. As he wakes to roll on the other side amid his sleep, the man cuddles one of the predator cubs in a display of affection and love. In return, the wild cub positions itself next to the man and hugs him. “Who is that blessed son of mother nature?” a user asked, amused. “He's probably raised them,” said the other. Unperturbed by the human presence, the cubs snuggle in the same bed next to the unidentified person.

Cheetahs nap close by, human fearless

While the footage melted hearts, many were left astonished seeing the human fearlessly sleeping as cheetahs nap close by, purring contentedly. Some felt like the wild predatory cubs behaved like children cuddled to their human caretaker, others agreed that the infants projected a similar set of emotions. “All babies are same,” a user wrote about the wild animal’s cubs. “Love, trust, gratitude,” added one other. While it is uncertain if the man in the video raised the cubs, his bond with the animals looked like a very special one as creatures are known to keep interfere as little as possible by humans.

