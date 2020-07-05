Video Of Man Snuggling With Cheetahs Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

An adorable footage of a man cuddling with the cheetah cubs has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the 37 seconds clip depicts a loving bond between the man and the ferocious cats as he naps with cheetah cubs in the vicinity. Internet has been rendered shocked at the video as Susanta wrote in the caption that the video gave him “goosebumps”.

Viewed over 11.4 k times, the footage garnered a slew of reaction from the commenters who opined that the cubs were perhaps “tamed enough” to cuddle. While the man sleeps, at least three more cheetahs can be seen lying on the mattress, relaxing alongside the man in what the internet called “an unbelievable sight”. As he wakes to roll on the other side amid his sleep, the man cuddles one of the predator cubs in a display of affection and love. In return, the wild cub positions itself next to the man and hugs him. “Who is that blessed son of mother nature?” a user asked, amused. “He's probably raised them,” said the other. Unperturbed by the human presence, the cubs snuggle in the same bed next to the unidentified person.

Sleeping with the beauty💕



Snuggling with Cheetahs. I had goosebumps seeing the video. Don’t know what the person had...



🎬: In the clip pic.twitter.com/w1LG93eEsM — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 4, 2020

Cheetahs nap close by, human fearless

While the footage melted hearts, many were left astonished seeing the human fearlessly sleeping as cheetahs nap close by, purring contentedly. Some felt like the wild predatory cubs behaved like children cuddled to their human caretaker, others agreed that the infants projected a similar set of emotions. “All babies are same,” a user wrote about the wild animal’s cubs. “Love, trust, gratitude,” added one other. While it is uncertain if the man in the video raised the cubs, his bond with the animals looked like a very special one as creatures are known to keep interfere as little as possible by humans.

OH MY GOD 😱 — Moulika Arabhi (@Marabhi) July 4, 2020

Sir I am watching this at around 1.40 A.M. This video in black and white has raised my heartbeat🙄 and thought that cheetah is going to eat that man. Unexpectedly they are snuggling with that person. What an affectation!! Vah!! 🙏🏻 — Nikhil_Chittem (@chittemnikhil) July 4, 2020

Just speechless. No words to express. Love.....Pure love. — Shashanka Shekhar Nayak (@Shashan77244159) July 5, 2020

Getting too close to nature — Soma Shekar C (@shekarsoma) July 4, 2020

Snuggling with friend n being cosy in winter..



He definitely is friends with them.. — AP (@Arya_India13) July 4, 2020

I can't believe my eyes. How is this possible sir? — Namita singh (@namitasgh) July 4, 2020

Awwww.... so sweet — Dr. Aparna Bagwe (@DrAparnaBagwe) July 5, 2020

😲😳😳😳 — Meethu Gopi Thekkel (@MeethuThekkel) July 4, 2020

😲😲Is it possible Sir 🙄🙄 — Sunanda Satapathy (@sunanda7711) July 4, 2020

