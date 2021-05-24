'Playing Cool After 70s': Meet Elderly Fashion Influencer 'slaying And Spreading Smiles'

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, an Instagram account that features elderly couple has been winning over the internet. The page features the couple in their 70s who try their hands on the latest media trends. The latest one features the old lady giving some fashion tips to the users about how to wear jeans or rock your saree look. The account goes by the name Mr and Mrs Verma on the Instagram and the page's bio reads, "Playing Cool after 70s. We believe that age is not a barrier. Slaying and spreading smiles."

Elderly woman rocking the trendy looks

The couple's account is proving that age is not a barrier to fashion and trend. In a recent video of mr and mrs verma, it can truly be depicted that it is never too late to become who you want to be. The elderly woman in the video wears ethnic wear and then transforms herself into western clothes. In her third look, she beautifully carries off both saree and denim together.

In another video, the elderly woman looks amazing in a classic white t-shirt and blue jeans. She also looks ravishing in casual shirt and denims. Mrs Verma has also completed the shoe challenge and the video has got more than 131K views and thousands of reactions from netizens. The video shows the elderly woman flipping a shoe while sitting in traditional clothes. The video cuts into a transition showing her slaying in a short skirt, and rocking the formal look. The other videos on the Instagram page feature both Mr and Mrs Verma together showcasing their chemistry.

The Instagram account has got more than 14K followers and netizens are gushing over the elderly couple. People on the social media amazed by the couple took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "You are beautiful". Another user commented, "And we are biggest fan of their love, dedication and commitment to life." "You are beautiful aunty. I want this kinda energy when I am your age", commented another user.

IMAGE: mr._and_mrs._verma/Instagram

