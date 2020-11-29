'Proud Member Of Canadian Army': Polar Bear Promoted To Master Corporal On Her Birthday

A female polar bear who was adopted to the Canadian armed forces has risen to the ranks to become honorary master corporal. Named Juno, the polar bear was born on November 11 in 2015 and was adopted by the Canadian army and given the title of a private, a statement by the Toronto zoo revealed. On her first birthday, she was granted the title of corporal in the army which was raised to master corporal on her fifth birthday.

"By promoting Juno to the rank of Honorary Master Corporal, we continue to recognize her as a valued member of the Canadian Army community and we recognize her ongoing growth and development. In her short career, Juno has demonstrated her strength, bravery, agility and resilience - at home and while on an 18-month deployment on Op SOCIALIZATION in Winnipeg. There she advanced her leadership skills and we are confident that she will continue her development as a polar bear and a proud member of the Canadian Army," Brigadier-General Conrad Mialkowski, Commander of 4th Canadian Division and Joint Task Force Central said in a statement.

#DYK, yesterday was Juno the polar bear’s 5th birthday? As a testament to her progress in the past few years, notably her 18-months deployment on Op SOCIALIZATION in Winnipeg, she was promoted to the rank of Honorary Master Corporal! #StrongProudReady pic.twitter.com/LAdT5ReeWe — 4 Cdn Div / 4 Div CA (@4CdnDiv4DivCA) November 12, 2020

The good news soon spread like fire on the internet with the post racking up nearly 100 likes. "Another milestone for #juno ! Thank you for supporting #polarbears," wrote a user. "Happy Birthday & congrats to Honorary MCpl Juno for her promotion on her 5th birthday," added another. "Congratulations, Master Corporal Juno!," wrote a third.

Dog admitted to Mexican Navy

Earlier this month, a dog which was rescued from floods in Mexico was hired by the country’s navy. According to a Twitter post by the Mexican navy, the unnamed golden Labrador would be a part of their search and rescue team and would be deployed soon. In addendum to the revelation, the team also shared a two-minute-long clip which showed the pooch wearing the uniform and standing next to the troops.

