'Pure Love': Monkey Hugs Old Woman Who Fed Him Before She Fell Sick; Watch Video

People come across many videos on social media that make you believe that animals experience the same level of emotions as humans do and this video totally proves it. A video has surfaced on social media that shows a grey monkey hugging an elderly woman. According to the caption alongside the clip, the old woman was visited by the monkey when she fell sick.

Monkey hugs elderly woman

The video was originally shared on Reddit and has now been shared on YouTube. In the video, the monkey was sitting beside an elderly woman lying in the bed, while another woman standing in the room smilingly watched them. The old woman touched the monkey's back and the animal hugged her back. In the next moments, the monkey sat on the lady and again hugged her. It ran its hands through the elderly woman's hair, then walked towards the door and left the room. The caption explained that the old woman used to feed the animal regularly and she missed doing that after she had fallen sick. The animal who missed seeing her came to her room to see her and pay a visit.

(Video: Channel youtubedotcom)

The heartwarming moment captured between the elderly woman and the monkey has caught the attention of netizens. Since being shared on YouTube, the video has garnered 358,405 views and several reactions. Netizens, moved by the interaction of woman and the animal took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "OMG! What a kindness bestowed by the animal." Another individual commented, "God Bless both of them." Another user commented, "That was beautiful".

Meanwhile, a video showing a monkey roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train recently surfaced on social media. The clip shared by user @AjayDorby had taken the internet by storm and it has prompted hilarious reactions online. It shows the monkey settling on a seat next to a commuter. The animal is seen standing on the seat and taking a look out of the window.

IMAGE: r/Damnthatsinteresting/Reddit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.