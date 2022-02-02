'Pushpa': Allu Arjun's Srivalli Song Gets Kashmiri Folk Twist; Watch Viral Video

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Maddana starer Pushpa: The Rise Part 01 has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical release. The film is garnering a lot of attention with Allu and Rashmika's praiseworthy performance. The song tracks of the film have become a massive hit in a very short period.

The song, Srivalli has received a tremendous response from fans and it is all over the internet. A lot of people on social media are showcasing their acting, dancing and singing skills on the song. Joining the Srivalli trend is a Kashmiri man who has infused the hit Telugu song with Kashmiri folk music and his performance is doing rounds on the internet.

Allu Arjun's Srivalli song gets a Kashmiri folk twist

Videos of a man singing Srivalli while playing the Harmonium is all over the internet. As per various sources, the man is identified as Tasleem. His video took the internet by storm with hundreds of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter account sharing the Kashmiri version of the trending song. Moreover, it has been viewed over 30,000 times.

Here's the viral video

Give us a song - any song - and we will do a Kashmiri version! JLT! 😎 #Srivalli https://t.co/iT2nqI4IJC — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) January 31, 2022

Netizens react to the Kashmiri version of Srivalli

Netizens loved the Kashmiri version of the song and they were all praises for the singer and they flooded the comments section with comments like-

😂😂 Fire Hai 🔥 🔥 — Mohit Bhan موہت بھان (@buttkout) January 31, 2022

But he has sang it well. — Tawheed Ahmad (@Tawheed54077301) January 31, 2022

Bhai man gye — JAT Tweet (@JATTweet1) January 31, 2022

More about the song Srivalli

The original version of Srivalli is sung by Sid Sriram. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics are by Chandrabose. It has around 144 million views on YouTube. The Hindi version of the song has been sung by Javed Ali. A few days back, actor Allu Arjun praised Sid Sriram for his performance in Srivalli and penned a heartfelt note for him.

Allu Arjun is all praises for Srivalli singer Sid Sriram

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for musician Sid Sriram for his amazing performance at the pre-release event of Pushpa. Allu posted an Instagram post that read, "Wanted to write this at leisure, My brother Sidsriram Garu was singing “Srivali” on stage at the pre-release event. (sic)" He added, "He started singing without music & I was waiting for the musical instrument to start slowly supporting his vocals. But they didn’t. And he kept singing without any music."

