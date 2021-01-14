'Put The Vaccine In Chai': Netizens' Hilarious Ways To Speed Up COVID-19 Mass Vaccination

India is all set to begin its mass inoculation drive against coronavirus on January 16. With just two days left for Phase 1 to begin, health authorities across the country have already practised dry runs and set up vaccination centres. Amidst all this, netizens have come up with their unique suggestions to vaccine the maximum number of people in the shortest possible time.

While the government aims to safeguard at least 30 crore residents against coronavirus with injection shots, netizens have now devised a way to inoculate cities at once. The whole Twitter conversation started after a user touted that put the vaccine in a staple food item and everyone would get it super fast. Soon #PutTheVaccineIn started trending prompting netizens to dish out hilarious suggestions.

One user wrote that put the vaccine in Rajma Chawal and whole north India would be vaccinated, highlighting the region’s love for one of the most popular the dishes. Meanwhile, another joked, “Put the vaccine in Paan and whole Kanpur would be vaccinated and streets would be disinfected too". Yet another took a jibe and wrote put the vaccine on relatives and everybody would get the vaccine.

Vaccine Pav

Put the vaccine in undhiyu and chikki and the entire Gujarat will get vaccinated before 16th Jan 😂 — Khushi 😌 (@Bhaadmejaiye) January 14, 2021

Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha (लिट्टी चोखा) and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight.......



😝 — AB (@abtweet19) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in a pav and the whole of Mumbai will get vaccinated before noon — N (@n_i_g_a_m) January 12, 2021

Put vaccine in "Rajma - Chawal" and the whole North India get vaccinated within a week. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — 🔥 ＡＮＳＨＵ 🔥 (@oggyyyy_17) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Momos and see entire Delhi vaccinated. — Dwight Snoot (@Nitish_P_) January 13, 2021

put the vaccine in tarri poha and all of nagpur will get vaccinated in a day — big PP (@uwuxeshaan) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in girl's dm, more than 90% of boys will be vaccinated till night 😂✌️ — Araaa (@_dopemahila) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in Chennapoda and whole Odisha will get vaccinated overnight. pic.twitter.com/I7yZsopFnx — Samar of 69 (@samar_of_69) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in chai and BOOM, whole India is now vaccinated https://t.co/0FkSo2y7cl — D E V A N S H (@KoiLoadNi) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in acting and starkids won't be vaccinated. — gulabjamun😶👌 (@why_so_logical) January 13, 2021

Doctors, Paramilitary prioritised

According to various paramilitary top officials, paramedic staff and doctors will be vaccinated in the first phase followed by all paramilitary staff, which is close to about 10 lakh people. Around 25,000 total of all paramilitary paramedics and doctors will be vaccinated in the first phase. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources claimed that 3,300 para-medics and doctors will get vaccinated in the first phase, while registration is currently on for the next phase. So far, a total of 1,92,000 CRPF jawans have been registered. CPRF is in the process of getting 1,55,000 more jawans registered for the second phase.

