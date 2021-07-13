Python Crawls Under A Car Full Of Tourists, Watch What Happened Next

A scared python slithering into the vehicle of the guests at the Kruger National Park, South Africa, can be seen in a video provided by the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. The video that was shared on social media on July 7 has now gone viral. The local guide for Kruger Pride Safaris caught the python in the video.

The video begins with a python running along the middle of a road. A car of tourists on a safari trip comes to a halt to photograph this scene, but the snake suddenly begins to move towards them. It creeps beneath the vehicle and penetrates the engine compartment from beneath.

Python lies on top of the engine

It's currently winter in parts of Africa as we see in the video, and snakes are out from their dens in search of warmth. Because car engines heat up, snakes sliding inside the engine compartment becomes a typical occurrence throughout the summer. Before the video cuts to an image of the python laying on top of the engine in the car's hood, those seated in the car can be heard telling other passersby about the snake entering the car engine. The driver of this woodland safari vehicle initially sought assistance from another guide, but additional individuals soon joined in the rescue effort. The snake was rescued and returned to its natural environment without being injured.

The snake was rescued safely

Since being published online, the video has received over 1.6 lakh views on YouTube, with several user comments praising the snake's rescue. Meanwhile, some users shared their experiences with the snake in the comments section. One of the people wrote in the comment section that a Burmese python attacked him but escaped the previous night and awoke under a minivan.

People observed the snake while driving and honked, screaming, "You have a snake in your car!" A visitor to the national park, Kerry said that the python was reluctantly dragged out and then released into the wild. She further added that they were all in great spirits after the sighting because pythons aren't typically seen in the park.

Image- @latestsightingskruger/Facebook

