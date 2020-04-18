Cup Pyramid Built During Quarantine Comes Crashing Down After Man Falls Face Forward On It

A video of a man having a fall on a stack of his cup pyramid that he had been constructing for over two days has gone viral on Twitter. Posted by an American basketball player named Rex Chapman, the video has amassed over 1.9 million views. In the 13 seconds clip, a man can be seen trying to balance himself on the ladder in order to put another cup on the pyramid. However, in what can be called an unforeseen incident, he loses balance and falls, crumbling his hard work to the ground.

The caption reveals that the man had been arduously working to achieve the highest pyramid he could build out of boredom during the quarantine period. But in a tragic turn of events, he ended up slipping off the ladder right onto the structure that he had created. It can be seen that he even bruised his elbow:

Red Solo-Cup pyramid during lockdown. Only took him two days to build...🤣😭💀 pic.twitter.com/177Iv9OEnj — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 11, 2020

Read: California Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises Above 1,000

Read: Trump Says China Coronavirus Toll 'far Higher' Than Admitted

Internet's analysis

The 13-second footage has sparked a huge reaction from the netizens who indulged into the discussion on what went wrong. “If he only had an able-bodied person to hold the ladder for him,” wrote a user, regretting the fall. “Naaaa..of you pay attention he over extends on the ladder and you can clearly see it buckle on the left side that's when he tries,to catch his balance and correct and get his other foot on and then hit kicks out to the right like an actual ladder buckle....and the woman did start (sic)”, wrote another after careful analysis of the video.

The guy has more money then brains.. He must have inherited his wealth — Joseph Broadbent (@jlawbent) April 12, 2020

Yea he leaped out of the ladder — Charlie Kelly (@Ratkingcharlie_) April 11, 2020

Clearly none of you have ever spent any time on a ladder. What he was doing is incredibly hard and ive seen that in person multiple times. It takes very little pressure at the top like that for that ladder to kick, and thats EXACTLY how it looks. — dpierce (@douglasbpierce) April 12, 2020

Exactly. There was no reason for him to put his left foot out like that unless he was trying to mess it up. — Brandon (@BrandonM6388) April 11, 2020

I disagree, the ladder wobbled first which caused him to jump. — Dangeric E (@Seattlelife) April 11, 2020

He lost his balance. Is everything a conspiracy? — Earthling, born on the NHS (@Edmonstar_7) April 11, 2020

Ladder was clear to go another foot closer also — David (@Breeze9Cool) April 11, 2020

Read: French Seek Clue To 900-plus Coronavirus Cases On Aircraft Carrier

Read: Wisconsin’s Bipartisan Detente In Fighting Coronavirus Ends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.