Raghav Chadha Teased On 'Pehla Pyar' Video Goes Viral Post Engagement With Parineeti

An old video of Aam Aadmi Party (MP) Raghav Chadha being teased by then-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during the Parliament session went viral on social media after his engagement with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. The video, going around the internet, shows former Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu teasing Chadha about "pehla pyar" (First Love).

In the video, Chadha who was giving a farewell speech to Naidu in the Parliament, was asked about "pehla pyar" by the then-Rajya Sabha Chairman. "Raghav, mere khayal se pyaar ek hi hota haina, ek baar, dusri baar, teesri baar, aisa hota hai kya, nahi na, pehla pyaar hi hota haina (Raghav, I believe you love only once… First time, second time, third time, it does not happen like that, no? You love only once).”

"I am not this experienced, sir. Abhi jeevan mein itna anubhav nahi hua hai par acha hota hai (I don’t have that experience. But it is good), "Chadha responded amid laughter.

"Pehla pyaar acha hota hai, wahi humesha rehna hai. Zindagi bhar (First love is good. The same love should stay forever)," Venkaiah Naidu said.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged

On Sunday evening, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in a ceremony held at Delhi's Kapurthala House in Connaught Place in the national capital. The two confirmed relationship rumours with an official engagement announcement on their social media handles and also stepped out together to pose for the paparazzi.

The ceremony was attended by several personalities from politics as well as the entertainment industry including Priyanka, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Sania Mirza, and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwat Mann.