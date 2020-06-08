Rajasthan tourism minister's #SafaWithTwitter campaign is a hit on internet. See pics.

In a unique move to promote the tourism and heritage of Rajasthan, the state’s tourism minister Vishvendra Singh started a campaign with #SafaWithTwiiter. With the hashtag in place, the lawmaker encouraged people to share their stories of wearing the headgear. The minister‘s effort bore fruits and soon safa began trending on the microblogging site.

Here is another one of mine and this time in a #Nagaur style #Tejaji Turban.. #SafaWithTwitter ... pic.twitter.com/LCnEKLeG5a — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) June 5, 2020

Ministers join the campaign

Soon, the campaign was joined not only by the state's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot but many other political leaders. The campaign also cut through the party lines after State's BJP president Satish Pooonia and MP Diya Kumari joined the campaign. The other lawmakers who joined the campaign were Pratap Singh, Ashok Chandna, Pramod Jain Bhaya and Bhanwar Singh Bhatia.

My entry for #SafaWithTwitter & #PagdiTwitter, Thank You Honorable Tourism Minister Shri @vishvendrabtp Sahib for this fabulous movement. We proud of you. pic.twitter.com/ghvcrFzywM — Nikita Sain (@NikitaSainRJ21) June 4, 2020

Read: Man Kills Wife, Son With Iron Rod In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Read: Locust Attacks Controlled At 383 Places, Drones Used To Monitor Swarms: Rajasthan Govt

Not only is tourism affected by a coronavirus, but also major sectors. According to officials in Rajasthan, over 49 people got employment under the MGNREGA in Rajasthan on June 6, a jump of over 17 lakh compared with the same day last year. However, they said the spike in numbers was not just because of the people who returned from other states due to the coronavirus lockdown. A large number of them were local people who were rendered unemployed due to the lockdown.

The state has a total of 11,346 panchayats. A year ago on June 6, the number was 32,25,931, which is 17,26,565 less than this year's figures, he said. Kishan said there is also evidence of how the scheme has proved to be a 'boon' for those who returned from other states.

Read: Rajasthan: With 9 More Fatalities, COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 240

Read: Rajasthan: Over 49 Lakh Employed Under MGNREGA On June

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.