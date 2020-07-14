Rare Yellow Frogs Spotted Changing Color In Madhya Pradesh, Watch Video

A video clip of a rare frog species, recently spotted in Madhya Pradesh, has left netizens flabbergasted. Shared on Twitter, the clip shows the large group of rare Indian bullfrogs enjoying the rainwaters of Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. As per experts, the frog species are known to change their colour from blue to yellow in monsoon in a bid to attract female frogs.

The short clip shared by DD news, shows a group of the bullfrogs hopping and jumping in a puddle of water as onlookers watch. Also, in the clip, the loud crocking sound of the frogs could be heard which only increases as the clip ends. Meanwhile, the video has immediately captured everybody's attention racking nearly 84 thousand views and a variety of comments since posted.

Herd of rare species of yellow frogs known as Indian #bullfrog seen at Amgaon Village much to the curiosity of people in Narsinghpur District pic.twitter.com/jRn1DFTUsq — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 13, 2020

The Indian bullfrog

While many narrated similar experience of frog sitings, others showed their amusement. One user wrote, "’d seen one in Jaipur and had suspected it had something to do with the monsoon, the breeding season. Thanks for making it clear" while another wrote, "What the hell! So many? These coloured frogs may be venomous as well!" Yet another comment read, "Yes, this is a natural phenomenon as these frogs undergo hibernation during winter before summer to protect themselves and reappeared at monsoon first rainfall that's the reason for their yellow color skin.... You will find this in every village during first monsoon rain."

The Indian Bullfrog (Hoplobatrachus tigerinus) may not look like much, but its appearance can change dramatically.During most of the season, both genders are a rather dull kaki-olive-green,but once the mating season comes around, things change drastically:

📸©:SandilyaTheuerkauf pic.twitter.com/5W8zXARttd — Scifinitum🔭🔬 (@scifinitum) July 13, 2020

And these frogs turns from "olive green" to "yellow" because of the mating period. And they do it to attract opposite sex, and assembles in congregations only during the mating season.☺️ — সায়ন ত্রিপাঠী (@IND_Sayan) July 13, 2020

They can be seen in Andhra too. Legend says that these frogs fall from sky along with rain...😂😛 — Yaswanth Nidumukkala (@nvnsyaswanth) July 13, 2020

