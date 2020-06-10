African Rain Frogs Looks Like Grumpy Avocado, Netizens Say "it's Cute"

A post related to African Rain Frogs that look like the Avocados and have a grumpy expression and funny squeaks has amused the Instagram community. Shared by the user named Delport Botma, a wildlife aficionado, the post displays the wildlife photography of the unusual species found on the southern slopes of the Cape Fold Belt in South Africa that resemble ripe fruit and are known to puff up upon detecting the threat nearby.

As users have been stunned by the “cute and sad” species of this frog, the amphibian with slightly rougher, bumpy texture that does not reside in the water at all, contrary to the rest of its species and inhabits the burrows and forest fringes with a “gloomy” look. “Really cute,” wrote an Instagram user and the others pointed out that perhaps the creature wore that look as it was Wednesday through the week. Botma wrote in the caption, “Giving the world more of what it wants, the famous sad avocado frog from all angles.” Further, it added, “Or to be technically correct the Plain Rain Frog (Breviceps Fuscus) from the Western Cape, South Africa.”

Read: Bizarre Recipe Of Oreo Bhajiya Divides Internet, Netizens Ask 'how To Unsee?

Read: Pet Duck Stella Adopts Ten Orphaned Ducklings, Netizens Delighted

Looks like a cranky avocado

With spade-like tiny feet, the frogs are known to curl up in cocoon until the first rains as per wildlife reports. The species constantly maintain disappointment look in facial expression which gives them the title of the world’s grumpiest frogs. Also, the grouchy-faced amphibian can dig up burrows to 150 mm deep all the while looking like a cranky avocado. "I wish I could hear its squeaky sound for real as much on the video," wrote a user on a post shared on Facebook. "They look like worried little forest gnomes, bug eyes and all," wrote the second. "If I kissed one would I turn into an avocado princess?? Better than no princess in my book," joked the third.

Read: Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes As Tamil Nadu Government Cancels Board Exams

Read: Video: Man Brilliantly Skateboards On Wheelchair, Leaves Netizens In Disbelief

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.