'Reject Zomato' Trends After Executive Tells Customer 'should Know Hindi', Company Replies

Food delivery platform Zomato faced flak on social media after a user claimed he was told he 'should know Hindi' by the company's customer service executive. 'Reject Zomato' was one of the terms that trended after the post went viral.

The company responded to the Tweet said that the incident was 'unacceptable.'

A Twitter user name Vikash from Tamil Nadu wrote on the microblogging platform that he contacted the Zomato customer service after an item was missing from his order. He alleged that he was told his payment could not be refunded as he 'didn't know Hindi.'

He also shared a screenshot of the chat he had with the customer service executive. In the conversation, Vikash told the executive that he had spoken to the restaurant, but they instead asked him to contact Zomato and ask for a refund. When he asked the executive to call the restaurant, he replied 'language barrier.'

The netizen was not pleased and wrote that 'if Zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand the language.' The executive then replied, 'For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common tha everybody should know Hindi a little bit.' At the end of conversation, the executive said that there was nothing 'except apology' that they could give for the incident.

For the unversed, Hindi being the national language of India has been a subject of debate in the past. However, it is recognised as just one of the official languages in the country.

The netizen was furious and sarcastically tweeted, "Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi." and added, Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil."

Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021

The netizen even tagged members of the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu.

Zomato calls incident 'unacceptable'

In response, Zomato's Twitter helpline replied that it was 'unacceptable' and sought his contact details to address the issue.

The netizen was still not pleased and sought a 'strong clarification' and 'public apology' from the executive who he claimed, 'accused me a liar and asked me to learn Hindi without any base reasons.'

Hi Vikash, this is unacceptable. We'd like to get this checked ASAP, could you please share your registered contact number via a private message? https://t.co/jcTFuGSv2G — zomato care (@zomatocare) October 18, 2021

I need a strong clarification and public apology from the concerned person who accused me a liar and asked me to learn Hindi without any base reasons — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021

The company seems to have got in touch with him on call and stated that his concern was 'addressed.'