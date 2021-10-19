Last Updated:

'Reject Zomato' Trends After Executive Tells Customer 'should Know Hindi', Company Replies

Zomato executive told a TN netizen 'everybody should know Hindi' and that 'Hindi is the national language'. The company called it 'unacceptable'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
zomato, zomato learn hindi

Image: PTI, Twitter/@Vikash67456607


Food delivery platform Zomato faced flak on social media after a user claimed he was told he 'should know Hindi' by the company's customer service executive. 'Reject Zomato' was one of the terms that trended after the post went viral.

The company responded to the Tweet said that the incident was 'unacceptable.'

Zomato faces flak for telling customer he should know 'National language Hindi'

A Twitter user name Vikash from Tamil Nadu wrote on the microblogging platform that he contacted the Zomato customer service after an item was missing from his order. He alleged that he was told his payment could not be refunded as he 'didn't know Hindi.' 

READ | Zomato & Paytm join viral 'Before & After Instagram' trend, check out hilarious memes

He also shared a screenshot of the chat he had with the customer service executive. In the conversation, Vikash told the executive that he had spoken to the restaurant, but they instead asked him to contact Zomato and ask for a refund. When he asked the executive to call the restaurant, he replied 'language barrier.'

READ | Zomato & Swiggy to pay GST but no new tax added, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The netizen was not pleased and wrote that 'if Zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand the language.' 

The executive then replied, 'For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common tha  everybody should know Hindi a little bit.' At the end of conversation, the executive said that there was nothing 'except apology' that they could give for the incident. 

For the unversed, Hindi being the national language of India has been a subject of debate in the past. However, it is recognised as just one of the official languages in the country.

READ | International Coffee Day 2021: Fevicol, Zomato celebrate with creative posts

The netizen was furious and sarcastically tweeted, "Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi." and added, Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil."

The netizen even tagged members of the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu. 

Zomato calls incident 'unacceptable'

In response, Zomato's Twitter helpline replied that it was 'unacceptable' and sought his contact details to address the issue. 

The netizen was still not pleased and sought a 'strong clarification' and 'public apology' from the executive who he claimed, 'accused me a liar and asked me to learn Hindi without any base reasons.'

The company seems to have got in touch with him on call and stated that his concern was 'addressed.'

 

READ | Zomato woos Bengalis in festive spirit ahead of Durga Puja 2021; netizens demand 'offers'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: zomato, Hindi, Tamil Nadu
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com