Roho The Orphaned Baby Elephant's Rescue Tale Melts Hearts, Netizens Call It 'incredible'

October 16’ 2020 marked the one-year rescueversary of an elephant named Roho, who was discovered in Kenya, huddled by the body of his deceased mother. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust began his rescue mission one year ago on the request of Kenya Wildlife Service. The team found the elephant calf through their patrolling aircraft when they sighted him standing beside the body of his deceased mother.

Tale of Roho the elephant

After spotting the calf, the team immediately headed towards the mother’s carcass. Leading towards a steep lava hill, the team thought that the GPS was taking them towards a wrong place. However, they continued trekking and after reaching the top of the hill with huge chunks of lava rock and thick vegetation on every step, they finally found the female elephant lying dead with her calf standing by her side.

(Image Credits: Sheldrickwildlifetrust.org)

(Image Credits: Sheldrickwildlifetrust.org)

(Image Credits: Sheldrickwildlifetrust.org)

In a bid to celebrate the rescueversary of the animal calf, Sheldrick Wildfire Trust took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video showing the journey of the elephant. The video begins by showing clips from Nairobi Nursery, exact one year ago when Roho was rescued. His caretakers can be seen comforting him and bathing him. Further into the video, Roho's regular day to day life where he goes for walks with his fellow elephants. Towards the end of the video, we see the most recent shot of him as the title flashes 'Today'. He can be seen binging on to leaves as his caretaker feeds him.

Today is Roho's 1 year #rescueversary. He was found huddled by the body of his deceased mother in 2019. Now he has a loving home with us until he’s ready to return to the wild. Your donations helped make this possible! https://t.co/u5yNXc0IVv pic.twitter.com/XxUmupmu0C — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) October 16, 2020

Uploaded on October 16, the video has 1.6K likes. The caption says, "Today is Roho's 1 year #rescueversary. He was found huddled by the body of his deceased mother in 2019. Now he has a loving home with us until he’s ready to return to the wild. Your donations helped make this possible!". Netizens bombarded the comment section after watching the heartwarming video. "Such a strong, brave boy! so glad he has Maisha as a loving, big sister", wrote a Twitter user. Another user wrote, "Wow, it's been a year already? Roho is one of "my" babies and I love following his antics. What a happy rascal he is. Thank you SheldrickTrust for giving Roho a safe and healthy place to grow up".

Roho arrived and everything wasn't the same. I'm trying picture a grown Roho coming in the wild. I bet the wild won't be the same either. — rachelratz (@rachelratz) October 16, 2020

Aww my gorgeous little Roho! I didn't realise though that he had the same rescueversary as my other ele Tamiyoi! What a coincidence! Thank you for taking such great care of them and giving them a second chance to be where they belong, in the wild! — Eloise (@Eloise933) October 16, 2020

Incredible!! No words for Team SWT is doing for these elephants ðŸ˜ ðŸ˜...ðŸ™ðŸ½♥ï¸ — Padma (@PadmaFlorida) October 16, 2020

Thank you for all you do for these magnificent animals. God bless you ðŸ’›ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Toni Ann (@tannmiller36) October 17, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

