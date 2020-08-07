Baby Elephant Adopted In BTS’ V's Name By Taehyung Africa Fanclub 'is Thriving'

On the seventh anniversary of BTS’s debut, that is June 13, 2020, a group of African fans got together and adopted a rescue baby elephant in BTS’ V’s name. The baby elephant was named as Roho as per the fandom. After two months of care and nourishment, Korean media portals have reported that the baby elephant is doing well after due care.

Elephant adopted by BTS' V's fans thriving at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

The status of the baby elephant was widely shared amid the African fan base of BTS, specifically fans of BTS’s Kim Taehyung, known by his stage name V. The fandom is contributing money to ‘Adopt an elephant’ scheme of the Sheldrick Trust. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is located in Nairobi, Kenya, and has several rescue, rehabilitation, and relocation plans for injured, abandoned and motherless elephants. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust often shares pictures of the rescued animals on their official social media account

The picture of Roho being bottle-fed and a video of the baby elephant is being re-shared by the fans and many are appreciating the boy band for its positive influence. Roho is reportedly doing well and being raised well as per the African fansite. After two months of care, the elephant can be seen in the video flapping and moving its ears.

Watch the video of Roho shared by the African fan site:

#RohoUpdate



It's been exactly 2 months since we adopted Roho in Taehyung's name for his 7th debut anniversary ✨



Our playful baby has really adapted to his new home and family, he's fiercely protective of them and even has some fun new roles in the group 😀 pic.twitter.com/s6OoxUJQU6 — ¹¹⁴ Taehyung Africa⁷/semi hiatus (@AfricaTaehyung) August 2, 2020

This is not the first instance when the fandom has come together for a greater cause. Recently, global fans of the group had adopted a tiger to be funded for rescue and rehabilitation. Similar to the above instance, the tiger as well would be raised until capable of hunting and surviving on its own in the wild. The group funded the whole rehabilitation process.

BTS fans had started a mass crowdfunding to raise for one million USD for the Black Lives Matter movement. In India, the group’s fans raised five lakh rupees to contribute to the relief funds for people affected in the Assam floods. Check it out here.

#AnpanARMY We the Dibrugarh BTS Army from Assam, India conducted a flood relief project on 26th July where we donated 50kg of rice and boxes of bread and bun, sanitary pads,water bottles and bags of clothes to the flood affected victims of North East India. pic.twitter.com/YB2zKZRYLD — Vtishna 🇮🇳 (@vtae54_h) August 18, 2019

