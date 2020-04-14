Ricky Is Thinking Of One Of The Cards Puzzle; Check Solution Inside

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been sharing hilarious memes, games, and challenges to interact with their loved ones. They have been making the most of their time during the lockdown period. Among many puzzles and riddles, mathematics games have gained immense popularity. People have been sharing them on different social media platforms.

Nowadays, people have been forwarding different riddles and solving them with their peers. From simple movie-guessing games, English puzzles, advertisement riddles to mathematical questions, unique things are surfacing online. Among them, ‘Ricky is thinking of one of the cards puzzle answer' is making rounds on social media. Therefore, we have penned everything about this question for you to solve effortlessly.

Ricky is thinking of one of the cards puzzle answer

Ricky is thinking of one of the cards in the fan above. He places the cards face up on the table, whispers the suit of his cards to Dan and the value of his cards to Dave. After a moment, Dan says, “I don’t know which card are you thinking of but I am sure that Dave doesn’t know either.”

Dave says, “ At first I didn’t know, but now I do.”

Dan says, “Well, now I know too.”

Which card is Ricky thinking of?

In the 'Ricky is thinking of one of the cards puzzle answer', one might get confused without forming a table. You can understand it better this way.

Ricky is thinking of one of the cards solution table

Heart 7 8 Diamond 4 7 J Spades 4 6 Clubs 6 J Q

Also read: 'Can You Spot The Cat' Solved: Find The Answer To The Difficult Puzzle

Also read: Butterfly Bat Duck Picture Puzzle Answer; Check The Solution Inside

Ricky is thinking of one of the cards solution

In 'Ricky is thinking of one of the cards puzzle answer', the only way to get the one who is left after Dave knows and Dan knows is 6 (eliminated by hearts and clubs because that means Dave can know). If they're diamonds, Dan could not say "I know too" he should say "I still don't know". Ricky is thinking of one of the cards solution becomes easier after breaking it point by point. That is how you can make the puzzle effortless.

Also read: 'Find 3 Baby Faces In This Image' Puzzle | Check Solution Inside

Also read: 'A Son In Law Called His Father In Law' WhatsApp Puzzle | Here Is The Answer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.