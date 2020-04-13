'A Son In Law Called His Father In Law' WhatsApp Puzzle | Here Is The Answer

'A son in law called his father in law' is one of the popular WhatsApp puzzles. The puzzle recently got viral on social media and people been thinking about the answer of the WhatsApp puzzle. A son in law called his father in law is one of the challenging puzzles on WhatsApp. Take a look at the question and the answer to the puzzle.

A son in law called his father in law puzzle

The puzzle goes this way - A son in law called his father in law and said that during the 1st to 31st of the month, I will come to your house on any date, but the date on which I will come, you will have to give me exact grams of gold coins equal to that date.

The father-in-law asked a jeweller to make gold coins from 1 to 31 grams on the very next day, but the jeweller was also so mathematically smart that he made only 5 gold coins of different grams and gave it to the father-in-law. The jeweller told the father-in-law that If his son in law comes, he can give him these 5 gold coins. What are those 5 gold coins that the jeweller gave the father-in-law?

A son in law called his father in law puzzle hint

The hint to 'A son in law called his father in law' puzzle is that the jeweller has divided a number that is equal to 31. If you still have not got the answer check out a son in law called his father in law solution.

A son in law called his father in law answer

The 5 gold coins are of 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 grams. How? It is simple. The jeweller was so smart that he gave the father in law only 5 gold coins that can be used on all every days. The jeweller divided the number 31 in 5 such numbers that become equal to 31. For example, if the son comes at 30th then the father-in-law can give him 2 gram, 4 gram, 8, gram and 16 gram of gold because if you add the number of gold then it will be equal to 30. If the son comes at 27th then the father-in-law can give him 1 gram, 2 gram, 8 gram and 16 grams of gold. All the 5 gold coins can be given between the dates 1 to 31.

