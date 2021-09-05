Last Updated:

'Ridiculous Logic': Investor Receives Backlash For Blaming Poor People For Poverty

A user who goes by the name Twinkleinvest on Twitter has expressed her opinion as to why people remain poor, middle class and rich in three lines tweet.

An investor has received backlash on Twitter after she blamed poor people for their poverty. A user who goes by the name Twinkleinvest on Twitter has expressed her opinion as to why people remain poor, middle class and rich in a three-line tweet. Netizens did not approve of her logic in which she blamed poor people for poverty. 

Tweet of investor receives backlash

Twitter user Twinkleinvest in her tweet wrote, "The Poor are Poor because they spend most of their money". Furthermore in her tweet, the investor mentioned that the reason, "The middle-class people are middle class is because they save most of their money". In her last line, she claimed that rich people are rich as they invest most of their money. Read the tweet here: 

Her tweet has garnered over 400 Retweets and 2711 likes. Netizens did not agree with her tweet and they responded to her point of view. Netizens challenged her logic and explained why her opinion was wrong. The people in their response were seen criticising her viewpoint about different economic classes of society. Some of the netizens also thought that she was just promoting her business.

One user commented, "Then what is the purpose to be rich,  if they can't spend money....only invest and making huge wealth is no meaning, if they can't do expense in luxury, what they want...." Another individual commented, "It's not that poor and middle-class people don't want to invest, their basic consumption expenditure take up all or most of their income". Another individual wrote, "It's not that poor and middle-class people don't want to invest, their basic consumption expenditure takes up all or most of their income". Another user commented, "She is just promoting her business, I don't think she means anything that she has tweeted".  Check out some user reactions:

