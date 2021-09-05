'Ridiculous Logic': Investor Receives Backlash For Blaming Poor People For Poverty

An investor has received backlash on Twitter after she blamed poor people for their poverty. A user who goes by the name Twinkleinvest on Twitter has expressed her opinion as to why people remain poor, middle class and rich in a three-line tweet. Netizens did not approve of her logic in which she blamed poor people for poverty.

Tweet of investor receives backlash

Twitter user Twinkleinvest in her tweet wrote, "The Poor are Poor because they spend most of their money". Furthermore in her tweet, the investor mentioned that the reason, "The middle-class people are middle class is because they save most of their money". In her last line, she claimed that rich people are rich as they invest most of their money. Read the tweet here:

The Poor are Poor because they spend most of their money.



The Middle Class are Middle Class because they Save most of their money.



The Rich are Rich because they Invest most of their money. — Twinkle (@Twinkleinvest) August 29, 2021

Her tweet has garnered over 400 Retweets and 2711 likes. Netizens did not agree with her tweet and they responded to her point of view. Netizens challenged her logic and explained why her opinion was wrong. The people in their response were seen criticising her viewpoint about different economic classes of society. Some of the netizens also thought that she was just promoting her business.

One user commented, "Then what is the purpose to be rich, if they can't spend money....only invest and making huge wealth is no meaning, if they can't do expense in luxury, what they want...." Another individual commented, "It's not that poor and middle-class people don't want to invest, their basic consumption expenditure take up all or most of their income". Another individual wrote, "It's not that poor and middle-class people don't want to invest, their basic consumption expenditure takes up all or most of their income". Another user commented, "She is just promoting her business, I don't think she means anything that she has tweeted". Check out some user reactions:

Not to mention the poor and middle class deliberately kept that way by the rich because if wealth distribution becomes more equal they will lose their previlige. — No (@disquisitive_fr) August 31, 2021

Poor are poor because rich people exploit them. — Manjusha (@Manjusha) August 31, 2021

Most poor are poor because the are oppressed.

Most Middle Class are middle class coz they don't care.

Most rich are rich coz they thrive on the oppressed.

Is this nearer to fact????? — Learn Happy (@Srivida) August 31, 2021

Ridiculous logic. So poor should earn more to invest. How do they do that. Your circular logic is like a vur going round and round trying to catch its own tail😂 — Mikz (@Mikemike1205) August 30, 2021

In the US, the poor have better cars and TVs than the middle class. They carry debt like it's an Hermès bag. — Menschies World (@menschLife) August 30, 2021

Then what is the purpose to be rich, if thy can't spent money....only invest and making huge wealth is no meaning, if they can't do expense in luxury, what they want.... — CA Chitranjan Bharadia (@CHITRANJAN71) August 29, 2021

A statement thoughtlessly made without regard to the stark differences in wealth and access to opportunities that the poor faces as compared to other groups. — Akhil Jain (@AkhilJa20441968) August 30, 2021

The rich spend their gains - the poor spend their incomes. Big difference if you want to remain rich — All Might (@AllMigh48938863) August 29, 2021

