Riflebird Performing Special Moves To Woo Female 'impresses' Everyone But Her; WATCH

Social media has a plethora of interesting videos featuring the adorable antics of birds. Now, a hilarious, as well as entertaining moment was caught on camera depicting a magnificent riflebird performing an elaborate dance for a female bird before getting rejected. The viral video has gained traction on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show the young male bird demonstrating his dance routine to his prospective partner, with plenty of enthusiastic wing waving. However, the female bird appeared unimpressed and looked around him, before taking off abruptly. The male bird was left standing with his wings out, staring after her. The video was shared under the Twitter handle, 'Wonder of Science', "A juvenile Victoria's Riflebird performs his elaborate courtship dance to an unimpressed female", read the caption on the video.

Moreover, Victoria's riflebird is also known as the lesser riflebird while the male species of the birds curves his rounded wings above his body and tilts his head back, and then moves from side to side in a fashion that looks almost mechanical. The female is attracted to the male's display. Furthermore, The riflebird usually measures between 9 and 11 inches.

Netizens say, 'That’s awesome!'

The viral bird video has garnered around 1.1 million views since it was shared. The video has also accumulated several likes and retweets. This interesting display of dance has prompted many to express their views, "I'm not a female but I'm impressed", a user expressed. The second user wrote, "lol awww, and he practiced so hard for his big day". The third user wrote, "Aw how mean..poor little fella gave his best".

