Robot Vacuum Cleaner Flees From Travelodge Hotel In Cambridge After Wandering The Premises

In an unusual report, an autonomous robot vacuum cleaner escaped from a Travelodge hotel in Cambridge. On Thursday, the autonomous cleaner failed to stop at the hotel's front entrance in Orchard Park, Cambridge, and kept moving. As per the reports of BBC, staff claimed that it just kept going and could be anywhere. The hotel's assistant manager asked for help on social media to locate the device. He stated that they had one of their new robot vacuums run for its life. The news of the escape quickly spread online, and people hurried to express their thoughts.

Many were worried that this could be the start of a Terminator-style rebellion, but their fears were misplaced when the vacuum cleaner was discovered the next day under a hedge. It was discovered trapped in a bush near the hotel, on Friday afternoon. A hotel cleaner sprucing up the front drive discovered the device hidden under the bush, much to everyone's relief, according to BBC. The hotel stated that it had been resurrected and is now kept on a shelf with the rest of its robot vacuum family.

No one noticed the vacuum for 15 minutes after it went missing and when they discovered that the machine was missing, the search was started. Despite a search, it appeared that the vacuum had made a clean exit. The assistant manager stated it could have been discovered and taken by someone, but also pointed out that it was only compatible with the hotel's docking and charging station, making it useless to anyone else, according to BBC.

People on social media hoped the vacuum had a good time and that the robot would be cleaning the streets around the Orchard Park hotel in Cambridge, praising it for making a desperate attempt for freedom. One person stated that the machine is obviously attempting to flee in a desperate effort for freedom.

Another person joked, stating that they are screwed if they learn to conquer stairs as the Daleks did. Daleks is is a science fiction machine character seen in the British science fiction television programme Doctor Who. While several readers laughed about the robot's exit, many expressed concern about its safety in the wild as it could have scared the animals.

Image: Pixabay