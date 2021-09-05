Rohit Sharma's 5-year-old Tweet Goes Viral After Scoring His Maiden Ton Against England

Rohit Sharma's wait for an overseas ton has finally ended. The team India opener scored a century in the fourth test match against England on Saturday. Rohit Sharma scored his maiden overseas Test century as he hit 127 runs in the fourth match against England. As Sharma scored century against England, his five-year-old tweet has gone viral on social media.

As Rohit Sharma raised his bat to acknowledge everyone after getting to his hundred, captain Virat Kohli and cricketers from the dressing room were overjoyed to see his batting performance. While the team India opener was applauded by his teammates, netizens too joined in the celebrations. Meanwhile, an old tweet of Rohit Sharma has grabbed the attention of netizens. His tweet from September 2016 read, "The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do".

The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do 😊😊 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 14, 2016

Netizens have been reacting to the five-year-old tweet of Rohit Sharma. One user commented, "Rohit is a Home Track Bully he can't hit an overseas century". Another user commented, "Whole Rohit Sharma Carrer in a short surf". Not only netizens, Cricketer Dinesh Karthik too shared the old tweet of Rohit Sharma alongside the caption, "Just a Rohit Sharma appreciation post Also for the all boys and girls out there...Success isn't instant, many years of smart & hard work will fruition at a point when you don't expect sometimes".

Just a Rohit Sharma appreciation post



Also for the all boys and girls out there...Success isn't instant, many years of smart & hard work will fruition at a point when you don't expect sometimes ❤️#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NK8q1KMJLL — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 5, 2021

Rohit is a Home Track Bully he can't hit a overseas century 🤡#ENGvIND https://t.co/cGoiiE2hGN — Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) September 4, 2021

You just lived your statment Rohit. Love you ♥️ https://t.co/91MPuwGewN — 𝐕I𝐍A𝐘A𝐊 ™ (@NextBiIIionairs) September 4, 2021

Whole rohit sharma Carrer in a short surf https://t.co/uZb1pNU2uM — $uhaa$ 🌝🌚 (@sUhAaS18370193) September 4, 2021

As Rohit Sharma notched up his maiden overseas Test century, it was skipper Virat Kohli's priceless reaction that stood out the most once Rohit breached the three-figure mark. The team India opener received a standing ovation from the Oval crowd and a flying kiss from his better half Ritika, but more importantly, captain Virat Kohli was a very happy man in the dressing room as he was on his feet applauding what could well turn out to be a match-defining knock for Team India. As far as the fourth Test match is concerned, India is batting at 353 for 6 as India extended their lead to 254 on Day 4 of the Oval Test against England.

