Romania: Skiers Chased By Bear In Spine Chilling Video, Watch What Happens Next

Skiers in the Balkan state of Romania were left with chills down their spine after being chased by a giant brown bear. As per reports, it was the second time this year that tourists staying at the Predeal Ski Resort in RaÈ™ov County had to face such an incident. A video of the whole incident was captured and shared online by ski instructor Adrian Stoica who stunningly claimed that the bear appeared “out of nowhere”.

The nearly one-minute-long clip shows a skier being chased by the running bear. However, the increasing slope accelerates the speed of skiers who eventually leaves the wild animal behind. Talking to ABC News in the aftermath of the incident, Stoica revealed that he was just checking the skiing slope when the bear suddenly appeared. He then, in an attempt to save his 15 trapped students, tried to distract the giant animal away from them. When it did not work, Stoica himself waved his arms and slowly moved out of the group making the bear chase himself. Stoica says he considers himself lucky to have outpaced the bear.

The video that was recorded from Stoica’s action camera created a stir online. Since shared initially on Youtube, it has received over 35 thousand views and dozens of comments. "Amazing job by the ski instructor! And filming so well while skiing! Incredible!," wrote a user. "So being chased by a boar, even willing to come close to humans as it's likely it will discourage the male from pursuing her. See how she keeps looking over her shoulder?," another added. Meanwhile, another comment read, "What’s wrong with that bear....he is being very friendly...omg i would ran for my life...you guys..!Lucy."

Romania has 60 percent of European bears

Located in the southeastern part of Europe, Romania is home to 60 per cent of Europe’s brown bears. Scientists and environmental experts have cautioned that the combination of climate change waking bears from hibernation earlier and the expansion of mountain homes, resorts, and ski and hiking trails is likely bringing more people into bear country.

