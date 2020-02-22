Rome Unveils Ancient Tomb Dedicated To City's Mythical Founder Romulus

An ancient tomb thought to belong to Rome's founder Romulus was reportedly unveiled to the world on February 21, after months of investigation by the history experts. The ancient tomb uncovered in Rome is believed to hold the grave of Romulus. Archaeologists also believe Rome's legendary founder lies entombed beneath the Roman Forum. The monument includes an underground chamber with a sarcophagus which appears to be an altar. According to the reports, the stone sarcophagus dates back to 6th century BC with an accompanying circular altar that was founded under the Forum in the heart of Italy's capital decades ago. But the experts could not believe whether or not it belonged to the iconic figure.

About the Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus is a stone coffin, typically adorned with a sculpture or inscription and associated with the ancient civilizations of Egypt, Rome, and Greece. Romulus reportedly founded the city after killing his twin brother Remus. It is believed that the brothers had been raised by a she-wolf. Historians have long been confused over whether the pair actually existed. The Colosseum Archaeological Park, which manages the Forum where the sarcophagus lies, revealed that the recent clues hinted it to be the founder's tomb, which is labelled as an "extraordinary discovery".

As per the experts, the Forum was the beating heart of the Roman Empire and many historical sources refer to Romulus's possible burial in that area. No bones were found inside the sarcophagus. Italian archaeologist Paolo Carafa told the media that these two archaeological objects ie sarcophagus and altar have given rise to a hypothesis which is debatable. According to the reports, Romulus is believed to have ploughed a square furrow around the Palatine Hill to mark the walls of the future city. A team of researchers dug a site in the late 1980s found a long, deep gash marked by large stones, which they claimed was the sacred furrow ploughed by Romulus.

