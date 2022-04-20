Rs 10 Note With Message From Bride-to-be Asking Lover To Elope With Her Sparks Meme Fest

A photo of a Rs. 10 note with a message of a woman asking her lover to run away with her before her wedding has gone viral on Twitter. The woman allegedly wrote, "Vishal, my wedding is on April 26. Elope with me. I love you. Your Kusum." Reminding all of the viral ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ meme, netizens took to Twitter with the hope that Kusum gets to meet Vishal before April 26.

In what appears to be a very dramatic turn of events, the bride seems to have planned to elope with her lover before she is married to another man. In something that seems out of a Bollywood flick, the bride reportedly wrote on the Rs 10 note in Hindi: “Vishal, meri shaadi 26 April ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jana. I love you. Tumhari Kusum (Vishal, I'm getting married on April 26. Run away with me. I love your. Your's Kusum)."

While it cannot be confirmed as to who Kusum or Vihal are, or whether the message was actually written to her lover by a bride-to-be, the picture has gone viral on social media and st Twitter abuzz with reactions. Several even retweeted the Rs 10 picture hoping that the right Vishal will come across it. People appear to be rooting for their love story to have a happy ending.

The viral picture has also sparked a meme fest, with netizens sharing their hilarious thoughts on the same. A Twitter user wrote, "Tag all Vishals on this post. We will make them meet."

Twitter show your power... 26th April ke Pehle kusum ka Yeh message vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai.. Please amplify n tag all vishal you know.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NFbJP7DiUK — Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) April 18, 2022

What if all Vishals /Bishals reach on time ?Who will Kusum run with? — Shikha Kapoor Rajpal🇮🇳 (@Shiks33075327) April 18, 2022

‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ memes

The 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ meme suddenly took the internet by storm back in 2016 as an old tattered Rs 10 note surfaced on social media platforms with the words ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai (Sonam Gupta is unfaithful)' written on it. A jilted lover wrote this on a currency note wishing to give a felicitous reply to his lover who appeared to have betrayed him.

Sonam Gupta’s deceitful ways have been trending ever since, with hashtags such as #sonambewafa #sonamguptabewafahai and #sonamgupta being a hit and all girls with the name ‘Sonam Gupta’ being tagged whenever there’s a heart break.

Few months later, a reply from Sonam Gupta also came written on a currency note in which she denied being unfaithful and after that, a video was also circulated in which a girl whose face was covered stated that she is Sonam Gupta, she is not unfaithful and she cursed those who called her unfaithful too.