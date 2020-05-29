London: RSPCA And Firefighters Rescue Fox After Its Head Got Stuck In Tyre

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and Firefighters had to reportedly be called after a fox’s head got stuck in a tyre in London, UK. The incident happened after the wild animal popped its head through the centre of an alloy wheel while exploring. However, even after repeated tries, the fox could not manage to get his out of it.

Luckily, the struggling fox was spotted by some locals who called the animal rescue group, RSPCA. Speaking to a British news Outlet, RSPCA said that the nearby homeowners saw the fox struggling to get its head out. They initially tried to help it by applying some Grease into his head, however, it still couldn't get out.

The fox's head was swollen

However, following its failure to help the fox, the RSPCA decided to call the firefighters. Officer Kirstie Gillard from the animal help organisation reportedly revealed that the head of the fox was swollen adding that there was no way to it could pull itself out.

According to reports, officers from the London Fire Brigade used special equipment to cut through the metal and free the fox following which it was released. She added that she was grateful to the London Fire Brigade that they “spared some time to help” adding that the fox itself could have never been able to free himself.

In another rescue operation, forest officials and staff from Maharashtra's Gondia district were lauded on social media after they successfully rescued two sloth bears that fell into an open well in Salekasa range. According to reports, the four-hour-long rescue operation resulted in the bears successfully coming out of the well before being released in the wild. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a glimpse of the rescue operation where a bear can be seen climbing out of the well using a ladder.



