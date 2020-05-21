Machine Gun Kelly's New Song 'Bloody Valentine' Ignites Megan Fox Dating Rumors

Singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, dropped his new song titled Bloody Valentine a few hours back. The official music video of the song features actor Megan Fox alongside the singer.

Rumours of Megan Fox being involved with Machine Gun Kelly have been doing the rounds since she broke up with her husband of 10 years, actor Brian Austin Green, just a few days back. The music video, which released just a few hours back, features Megan sharing sizzling chemistry with the singer.

In the video, Machine Gun Kelly is seen being tied up and has a pink tape stuck to his mouth for the most part of the video. The song has gone on to be a chartbuster and it already has over a million likes after it was released less than 10 hours back. The song Bloody Valentine is a part of his latest album Tickets to My Downfall.

Megan Fox was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly after the news of her split with her husband hit the Internet. The duo was spotted in a car on Megan’s birthday. The Bloody Valentine music video is only adding fuel to the dating rumours as the undeniable chemistry between the pair is quite evident in the song.

Megan Fox's divorce

Brian Austin Green in the latest episode of his podcast, which he titled context, spoke about his separation from Megan Fox. In the 30-minute-long audio, the actor spoke about how they gradually drifted apart and added that their separation is nobody’s fault. He even spoke about Machine Gun Kelly in the podcast.

Brian Austin Green cleared the air and stated that in the chat that he had with Megan Fox when they were going their separate ways, she told him that Machine Gun Kelly and her are just friends. He also revealed that Megan had met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of the film that they were working on and that she thought he was a nice and genuine guy. Brian further added that he trusts Megan’s judgement and that she feels that Machine Gun Kelly is a really nice guy. Brian went on to say that doesn’t want anyone to take sides and claim that he is the victim because he isn’t. He stated that he doesn’t want to make someone into the villain.

