Russia-Ukraine War: Russia-Ukraine War: Harsh Goenka Shares Old Video Of Woman Playing Violin On Kyiv Street

Amid the ongoing deteriorating situation in Ukraine, Harsh Goenka has shared an old video that shows a woman playing an Indian song on the violin.

Apoorva Kaul
Reacting to Russia's continuing military aggression against Ukraine, Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka on Friday expressed concerns over the ongoing situation in Kyiv. Harsh Goenka took to his official Twitter handle to share an old video of a woman playing violin on the streets of Ukraine. In his tweet, Goenka mentioned that this video depicts the peaceful and lively environment of the Ukrainian street some time back. 

Harsh Goenka shared the video alongside the caption, "Scene in #ukraine street some time back. And now," with a sad emoticon. The video features a woman playing Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee track on violin. The people featured in the video can be seen enjoying her violin tune and some of them even donate money in the box which is placed in front of the singer. Watch the video here:

Netizens' reaction to Goenka's video

Since being uploaded on the microblogging site, the video has garnered over 130K views and several reactions. Netizens reacted to the clip and expressed concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine. One user commented, "Feels bad for them." Another netizen commented, "We are losing something precious." Another user commented, "Beautiful… stop this bloodshed make the world a better place." Another individual commented, "Beautiful country, now being destroyed."

Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a military operation in Ukraine to protect civilians. He warned other countries that any attempt to intervene would lead to consequences. Following Russia's military aggression, civilians in Ukraine rushed to flee the cities in cars and trains. After Russia's attack, multiple explosions were reported in Ukrainian cities. In the latest development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, The Moscow Times reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed the development and mentioned that the decision has been taken in response to Ukraine's neutrality proposal. 

