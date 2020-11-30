Russian Man Has Coin Removed From His Nose Over 50 Years After Pushing It Up His Nostril

In a bizarre incident, a man had a coin removed from his nose after it was lodged inside for over 50 years, since the Soviet-era. This baffling incident occurred in Russia where a 59-year-old had a coin removed from his nose half a century after he pushed it inside. As per international media reports, the man was just 6 years old when he managed to put the piece of metal up his right nostril and got 'too scared' to inform his mother about it.

The doctors at Moscow Department of Health informed that the man after pushing the coin in his nose had forgotten about the piece of metal for almost 5 decades until he had to visit a hospital recently when he was unable to breathe through the right nostril. Upon scanning the man's nostril, the doctors noticed an unexpected blockage in the nasal passage. As per the medical reports, Rhinoliths (stones in the nasal cavity) had formed around the coin.

According to LadBible, doctors After discovering the coin in the right nostril performed an endoscopic surgery to remove the stones and the coin from the man's nose. Once the coin was extracted, the doctors identified the piece of metal as a Soviet-era coin. Otorhinolaryngologist Elena Nepryakhina said that they operated the man on Friday and he was discharged on Monday. The man has now gained full nasal breathing, Elena Nepryakhina added.

